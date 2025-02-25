The $1 billion Kentucky Mountain Parkway Expansion project will widen 45 miles of road from 2 to 4 lanes, connecting eastern Kentucky with the rest of the state. Wolfe County is the second-to-last segment with an estimated cost of $97 million, funded in part by federal grants.

KYTC / C2 Strategic Communications photo The Wolfe County project segment broke ground in August 2022 and is expected to be completed in 2026

Designed to improve connections between eastern Kentucky and the rest of the state, the 45-mi. Mountain Parkway Expansion project will transform the road from two to four lanes from the KY 191 overpass bridge in Campton. This critical infrastructure undertaking includes widening 11 mi. of the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County.

"The project was divided into six segments to help minimize traffic disruptions, secure phased funding and satisfy regulatory requirements," said Aric Skaggs, Mountain Parkway Expansion project manager of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). "The Wolfe County segment is the second-to-last of the six project segments to break ground. It begins near Campton, Kentucky, and is located at the beginning of the overall project, if traveling from west to east."

The Wolfe County segment's estimated construction cost is $97 million, funded in part by a $55 million federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. The overall project cost is estimated to be approximately a $1 billion investment.

At the beginning of Gov. Andy Beshear's administration, he made it a priority to complete the widening (four-lanes) of the Mountain Parkway Expansion.

"It's a vital part of Team Kentucky's work to build a ‘New Kentucky Home' that not only improves transportation infrastructure to keep Kentuckians moving, but also develops better pathways to jobs, healthcare and schools to improve quality of life," said Skaggs.

"It's an expansion that has been talked about since Governor Bert Combs called the parkway ‘an age-old dream of Kentucky's mountain people' for a better highway connecting Eastern Kentucky with the rest of the Commonwealth and beyond."

According to Skaggs, motorists have been pleased with the project's progress and are eagerly awaiting its completion.

"This project consistently receives positive engagement and feedback from residents in eastern Kentucky and the entire state, because of the anticipated access and mobility the roadway will bring," he said. "The project team also has been committed to providing transparent and consistent communication with the public about the project updates.

"It takes a tremendous amount of work to get an 11-mile project to and through construction, he added. "On the pre-construction side of things, design plans have to be developed, environmental documentation and permits have to be acquired, property [right of way] has to be purchased and utilities must be moved. During construction, it takes a great team of state employees and roadway contractors to bring the project plans to life."

The Wolfe County project segment broke ground in August 2022 and is expected to be completed in 2026. Bizzack Construction Company serves as the general contractor.

"Bizzack is a Kentucky-based company with more than 60 years of experience working on major grading projects in eastern Kentucky. The company also was already familiar with the overall project because they were the lead contractor on Magoffin County Central segment, a 5.7-mile piece of the project that was completed in 2018. Excavation, structures and pavement are the main components to the project, and it takes a contractor like Bizzack to orchestrate a successful completion."

The project improves two interchanges on the route, by reconstructing the KY 191 interchange and modernizing the KY 1010 interchange with a new, longer bridge to accommodate the four-lane Mountain Parkway, along with new ramps to meet current geometric standards.

"The main challenge for the project is its excavation," said Skaggs. "The project has approximately 5.5 million cubic yards of excavation in 11 miles, all of which has been moved with traffic running adjointly to the construction activities. It has been a major accomplishment to move that much material as quickly as has been done under these conditions."

As with all roadway projects, extreme temperatures as well as cold and wet weather can cause delays.

"Construction most typically slows down during the winter months in Kentucky, he said. "Currently, there is not much activity, due to a rough couple of snowy winter weeks. But as soon as the weather breaks and spring comes, we'll be ready."

Excavation has been completed, along with some sizable box culverts. The new bridges at the interchanges are being completed, and the bridges over the parkway are now finished. Major tasks remaining include fully completing the two interchanges and laying the pavement for all lanes of travel.

"Completing the excavation on the project has been a major milestone," said Skaggs. "Completing the interchanges will be huge, along with upcoming lane shifts to finish the pavement of the new four-lane facility."

Before work began, the site consisted of an existing two-lane roadway located in mountainous terrain. Demolition of bridges and homes was required.

Equipment being used on the project includes excavators, loaders, off-road trucks, drills and cranes. Pavement, pipes, concrete and steel are the main materials needed.

As for unexpected issues, "To date, we have not run into any," Skaggs said. "However, as with all construction projects, we know to always expect the unexpected. We have nearly a decade of experience working on this overall project and will use it to efficiently and effectively address any issues that may arise."

Skaggs noted the safety of the crews and motorists is always the top priority for state roadway projects.

"The construction team follows strict safety protocols and requirements that have been established on a federal and statewide level. Motorists are consistently reminded in all communications and messaging to slow down and be alert while traveling through construction zones. They also are alerted to construction zones or traffic switches through signage and are guided by delineators."

Despite the inconveniences, Skaggs said the lengthy project will be well worth the wait.

"We've seen great progress in Wolfe County and are excited that every day we're marching closer to completing the segment on the newly four-laned Mountain Parkway. "Being a lifelong resident of eastern Kentucky, I know that roads lead to success — both figuratively and literally. With a new, modernized four-lane Mountain Parkway, I know that eastern Kentucky's residents will have the road built to better healthcare, jobs and quality of life."

