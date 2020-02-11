--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
2020-21 Highway Worker Memorial Scholarship Opportunities Available

Tue February 11, 2020 - National Edition
ARTBA


The American Road & Transportation Builders Association Transportation Development Foundation (ARTBA-TDF) is seeking qualified students for its 2020-21 "Lanford Family Highway Worker Memorial Scholarship Program."

Applications are due by April 17 and can be found online at www.artbatdf.org.

Established in 1999, this first-of-its-kind scholarship fund provides post-high school financial assistance to the children of highway workers killed or permanently disabled on the job. More than 180 scholarships have been awarded to worthy students from 32 states to pursue undergraduate and graduate courses as well as technical training.

Eligible students must attend a post-secondary institution of learning that requires a high school diploma or its equivalent. This could include any public or private four-year accredited college or university; two-year accredited college; or vocational technical college or training institution. M.B.A. candidates and master's degree students in civil engineering, construction management and other construction-related programs will also be considered. Scholarships have a value up to $5,000.

For more information, contact ARTBA's Melanie Laird at mlaird@artba.org or 202/289-1029.


 

