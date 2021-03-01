Kenworth Sales Company recently received the 2020 Kenworth Dealer of the Year Award for the United States and Canada. The recipients, shown with the crystal eagle Dealer of the Year award, includes executives Trevor Pasmann, corporate sales director; Kyle Treadway, president and dealer principal; Rick Greene, chief operations officer; and Tucker Morgan, corporate parts director.

In a year like no other, it was a crowning achievement for Kenworth Sales Company to receive the 2020 Kenworth Dealer of the Year Award for the United States and Canada during the recent Kenworth dealer meeting.

"The Kenworth Dealer of the Year award means a great deal to us, especially for 2020," said Kyle Treadway, president and dealer principal of Kenworth Sales Company.

"This special honor recognizes the extra work and dedication our employees are giving during very difficult times. Our people rose to the challenge and showed their very best in helping our customers succeed. This award puts the icing on the cake for us in 2020."

Kenworth Sales Company marked its 75th anniversary last year.

"It was bittersweet in a way, since we were unable to celebrate our milestone anniversary in the way we would have liked to do so with our employees and customers," said Treadway.

"Like other dealerships, we had incredible challenges due to the pandemic. Instead of pulling back and being conservative, we took the opposite approach — we were aggressive in growth. This allowed us to show confidence to our customers and our employees; that we had a plan. We also worked hard on communicating with our employees and customers, and for us, that was a real key. It put everyone more at ease during uncertain times," said Treadway.

"Kyle Treadway and his team personify what a Kenworth World's Best dealer is all about. They work hard to stay ahead of the curve, continue to expand their operations and invest in their facilities to enhance support and maximize customer uptime," said Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president.

In 2020, Kenworth Sales Company retailed more than 1,500 new Kenworth trucks, and excelled in both heavy duty (24 percent) and medium duty (19 percent) market share combined for all its locations.

Kenworth Sales Company, headquartered in Salt Lake City, is Kenworth's longest-tenured dealer. It has been a family-owned company since W. Jay Treadway, and his wife Veda, opened the dealership in 1945. Their son, Gene (Kyle's dad), who was 17 at the time, sold parts for the dealership. Kenworth Sales Company has grown to operate 31 locations, employing more than 1,200 staff members.

"We've come quite a ways since my grandfather started the company," said Treadway. "I'm very proud of our heritage and how we've fostered deep relationships with our customers. Back then, and still today, a handshake is the heart of the deal. While the times have changed, customer service remains a top priority. Over the years, Kenworth Sales Company has established, nurtured and maintained strong relationships with our customers, suppliers, employees and other stakeholders. We know the current sale is the precursor to the next deal."

While 2020 is now in the rear-view mirror, Treadway said he is very bullish on 2021.

"We see a lot of ‘green shoots' coming up in the marketplace," he said. "We see the opportunity for a real turnaround in 2021, building off the fourth quarter of last year. We also have the new Kenworth T680 Next Generation. We know that's going to be a big hit with our customers. It's a special truck that not only looks great, but it's incredibly productive as well. Our customers are excited to see and try it — we can't wait to begin showcasing the truck to our customers."

