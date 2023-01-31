The American Road & Transportation Builders Association Transportation Development Foundation (ARTBA-TDF) is seeking eligible students for its 2023-24 "Lanford Family Highway Worker Memorial Scholarship Program."

Applications are due by April 14 and can be found online at www.artbatdf.org.

Established in 1999, this first-of-its-kind scholarship fund provides post-high school financial assistance to the children of highway workers killed or permanently disabled on the job. More than 200 scholarships have been awarded to worthy students from 33 states to pursue post-high school education.

Students must attend a post-secondary institution of learning that requires a high school diploma or its equivalent. This could include any public or private four-year accredited college or university; two-year accredited college; or vocational-technical college or training institution. Graduate students who meet the eligibility criteria also are able to apply.

Scholarships have a value of up to $10,000 annually.

For more information, or if you have a lead on a student who might be eligible, contact ARTBA's Manager of Safety and Foundation Programs Melanie Laird at [email protected] or 202/683-1029.

