Texas A&M University System rendering A rendering of the Aplin Center at Texas A&M.

Texas A&M University System Regents on Aug. 28, 2025, approved building the Aplin Center at Texas A&M University — a three-story, 211,724-sq.-ft. home for experiential learning in hospitality, retail and food and nutrition sciences that will double as Aggieland's new front door for prospective students and visitors.

"This one's going to be as popular as Beaver Nuggets," said Robert Albritton, chairman of the board of regents. "Arch "Beaver" Aplin III helped build a Texas original, and now he's helping us build an extraordinary facility at Texas A&M. The Aplin Center blends Aggie hospitality with hands-on education, and it will pay dividends for students and our state."

Aplin, a former student, contributed $50 million toward the project.

Placed on the block bounded by Wellborn Road, John Kimbrough Boulevard and Olsen Boulevard (former Lot 100), the Aplin Center will feature teaching labs and real-world venues for viticulture and enology, fermentation, coffee roasting, product development, sensory evaluation, meat and food science, retail and hospitality operations.

A new Visitor Center — with a 170-seat theater, 70-seat multipurpose room, ambassador support spaces and staff offices — will create a seamless, high-energy campus-visit experience worthy of a top public research university.

The regents appropriated $225 million for construction and related costs; $25 million was previously appropriated. Funding includes Permanent University Fund debt proceeds, Revenue Financing System debt proceeds and university investment earnings.

Construction starts this month, and substantial completion is slated for February 2028.

Manhattan Construction is the general contractor. And DLR Group and Pickard Chilton are the project architects, according to connectcre.com. 

