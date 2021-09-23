The AED Foundation (AEDF) has awarded scholarships to 39 students representing 13 schools across North America, totaling nearly $80,000 in scholarships.

The students are the first to receive scholarships from the Foundation, which have been funded by a generous donation of $300,000 made by The Caterpillar Foundation. The AED Foundation will use this grant to award students across North America with $2,000 scholarships to attend an AED Foundation accredited college program.

These scholarships will aid students in receiving a premium education that will ensure students are better prepared for a high tech, high demand, high rewarding, and high potential career path in the heavy equipment industry. College programs accredited by The AED Foundation stand apart from other college programs, as the AED Foundation is the only accrediting body in North America that offers an industry-based accreditation for heavy equipment technology.

Scholarship opportunities are still available for students who are interested in attending an accredited college program. To learn more about The AED Foundation/ The Caterpillar Foundation scholarship and how students can apply, click here.

Any questions on the Foundation's scholarship opportunities can be directed to The AED Foundation's Vice President of Education and Programming, Liz McCabe at lmccabe@aednet.org.

Today's top stories