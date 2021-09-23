Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

39 College Students are First to Receive Scholarships From AEDF

Thu September 23, 2021 - National Edition
AED Foundation


The AED Foundation (AEDF) has awarded scholarships to 39 students representing 13 schools across North America, totaling nearly $80,000 in scholarships.

The students are the first to receive scholarships from the Foundation, which have been funded by a generous donation of $300,000 made by The Caterpillar Foundation. The AED Foundation will use this grant to award students across North America with $2,000 scholarships to attend an AED Foundation accredited college program.

These scholarships will aid students in receiving a premium education that will ensure students are better prepared for a high tech, high demand, high rewarding, and high potential career path in the heavy equipment industry. College programs accredited by The AED Foundation stand apart from other college programs, as the AED Foundation is the only accrediting body in North America that offers an industry-based accreditation for heavy equipment technology.

Scholarship opportunities are still available for students who are interested in attending an accredited college program. To learn more about The AED Foundation/ The Caterpillar Foundation scholarship and how students can apply, click here.

Any questions on the Foundation's scholarship opportunities can be directed to The AED Foundation's Vice President of Education and Programming, Liz McCabe at lmccabe@aednet.org.




Today's top stories

Wildish Construction Replacing 70-Year-Old Bridge in McMinnville

E.B. 'Ed' Abel Jr. Passes Away

Tips for Selecting the Best Modern Fuel Storage Solution

Connecticut DOT to Make Repairs Following Tropical Storm Ida

USDOT to Provide $628M for I-405 Construction Project

GOMACO Invitational #39 Returns to Ida Grove, Iowa

AUSA Grows U.S. Market for Its Unique Compact Equipment

Net-Zero Arrives: e-Revolution Picks Up Steam



 

Read more about...

AED (Associated Equipment Distributors) Caterpillar Foundation Education Scholarship The AED Foundation






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo