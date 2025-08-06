Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    40 Wheel Loaders, One Company

    Proscape New England invested in 40 Hitachi wheel loaders for efficient snow removal and landscaping. Hitachi's durable machines and support from Chappell Tractor have enhanced Proscape's operations, with the added benefit of LANDCROS Connect for improved fleet management.

    Wed August 06, 2025 - Northeast Edition
    Hitachi


    Hitachi photo
    Hitachi photo
    As experts in snow removal, lawn care and landscape design, Proscape New England understands that they need equipment that is durable enough to handle all seasons, and versatile enough to tackle different types of jobs.
    Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas is committed to supporting their dealers by offering solutions beyond machinery.   (Hitachi photo)

    The New England area is no stranger to heavy snowfall during the winter months, and Proscape is no stranger to hauling it away.

    As experts in snow removal, lawn care and landscape design, Proscape New England understands that they need equipment that is durable enough to handle all seasons, and versatile enough to tackle different types of jobs. That's why they added more than 40 Hitachi wheel loaders to their fleet.

    "We chose Hitachi after using some of the other major brands basically because of the quality of the machine," said John Pontarelli, innovation officer of Proscape. "They're excellent in the field and the value of the machine has been fantastic compared to other brands."

    That real world performance is what Hitachi Construction Machinery America's latest ZW-7 wheel loaders series is engineered to provide, according to Hitachi. They give companies like Proscape a harmonious experience in modern suburban environments.

    "I think they chose Hitachi [wheel loaders] because it's a great product line," said Jeff Morse, sales manager of Chappell Tractor. "I also believe they chose Hitachi because of our company and our service."

    That combination of reliable equipment and responsive support is core to Chappell Tractor's reputation in the region. Representing a brand that shares their commitment to quality and service is something they take great pride in.

    Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas is committed to supporting their dealers by offering solutions beyond machinery. They understand that companies like Proscape, who have multiple projects happening simultaneously around the region, need integrated solutions that create a deeper understanding of their machinery.

    LANDCROS Connect is a fleet management platform that helps busy project managers keep track of not only where their machines are, but also machine health information. "The new Connect system ... has been instrumental for us as far as being able to see where our machines are anytime, any place in the world, as well as being able to help you with your maintenance needs on the machines," said Pontarelli. "It'll show you when you need to get oil changes done [and] filters."

    Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas is dedicated to being a true solutions provider. They work closely with dealers to ensure that the people keeping their communities beautiful and well maintained have the equipment and technology they need on modern job sites.

    *Reprinted with permission from Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas.




