400 Tons Moves Only 300 Feet

Tue April 21, 2020 - West Edition #9
UDOT


Moving the building instead of demolishing it reduces local waste and keeps local businesses open. This is the biggest building move in Utah history at 15,000 sq. ft. and 400 tons. This took place at the interchange at Bangerter Highway and 10400 South.

As part of the planned interchange at Bangerter Highway and 10400 South, UDOT partnered with a local business in South Jordan to move their office building to a new location — across the parking lot, a small trip of only 300 ft. away.

During the design of the project, two office buildings west of Bangerter Highway were purchased by UDOT to make way for the future southbound off-ramp. The owner of one of the buildings coordinated with UDOT to repurchase his building and is having it moved to a new location away from the ramp.

This is the biggest building move in Utah history at 15,000 sq. ft. and 400 tons. Moving the building instead of demolishing it reduces local waste and keeps local businesses open.

UDOT will build three new interchanges on Bangerter Highway at 6200 South, 10400 South and 12600 South. Construction on all three is scheduled to start this summer and be complete by the end of 2021.

To watch a video of the time-lapse, visit https://www.facebook.com/utahdot/videos/564433937612005/.



