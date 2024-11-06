The $4.7B Gordie Howe International Bridge project nears completion with final two edge girders placed. The bridge spans the Detroit River, connecting Canada and the US, with a clear span of .53 mi., making it the longest cable-stayed bridge in North America. Expected to open in fall 2025, the project will enhance regional transportation, trade flow, and economic growth.

Against a stunning backdrop, tireless crews working on the Gordie Howe International Bridge marked a crucial milestone on the multi-year project, which is now in its final phase.

"On the morning of June 14, 2024, the final two edge girders were placed on the bridge deck over the Detroit River," said Heather Grondin, chief relations officer of Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA). "It connected the two sides of the deck that were built out from each tower, creating a permanent international crossing.

"This summer's connection of the Gordie Howe International Bridge deck represents years of planning, design and construction involving an experienced and hard-working team of engineers, architects, iron workers, operating engineers and other skilled laborers. With the structure of the bridge now in place, crews can begin the next stage of bridge construction."

Marty Howe and Murray Howe, sons of the late Canadian hockey legend, were among those who turned out for the emotional topping out ceremony, where ironworkers and operating engineers reflected on their contributions with a sense of pride.

Photo courtesy of The Gordie Howe International Bridge Project

"I got to put the last beam in, in the center of the job between us and the United States, and that was pretty cool," said Cash Weatherall, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 793. "I'm so thrilled to be part of this project. It's been the best job I've been on in my 34 years. I'll never see another one like this."

"What a sense of relief," said Bob Godlewski, Michigan Ironworkers Local 25. "It went well, as planned. I'm ecstatic. It's been a long time coming, and here we are, finally meeting in the middle."

The Windsor-Detroit gateway is the busiest commercial land border crossing between Canada and the United States. The Gordie Howe International Bridge project, a $4.7 billion ($6.4 billion Canadian) investment, will be a gamechanger, according to Grondin.

"It will address the regional transportation needs of redundancy, capacity, system connectivity and improved border processing that will positively impact the flow of traffic and goods through this key gateway, and help our national economies grow."

With a clear span of .53 mi. (.85 km), the structure has the longest main span of any cable-stayed bridge in North America. The new bridge measures a total length of 1.5 mi. (2.5 km) and is the 10th longest in the world. It features two iconic towers measuring 722 ft. (220 m), with no piers in the water. The completed project will feature six lanes, three in each direction, with the capability to expand to eight lanes.

Construction also includes a multi-use path that will accommodate pedestrians and cyclists across the border. It will provide improved border processing capabilities and, for the first time, a highway-to-highway connection that will directly link traffic to Highway 401 in Windsor and I-75 in Detroit.

Once built, the two ports of entry will be the largest land ports of entry along the United States-Canada border. The United States port of entry is approximately 167 acres with 36 primary inspection lanes and similar inbound and outbound inspection facilities. The Canadian port of entry is approximately 130 acres and will house 16 toll lanes, 24 primary inspection lanes, outbound inspection facilities and a maintenance facility to support operations of the crossing.

With bridge construction nearing completion, work remains on the ports of entry in the United States and Canada, and the connection to I-75 as part of the Michigan Interchange. According to Grondin, progress is being achieved each day on all four components.

Substantial project completion is planned for September 2025, with the first vehicles expected to travel across the bridge that fall. WDBA and Bridging North America (BNA) marked the official start of construction in October 2018.

"Delivering a new international crossing is not easy, and the Gordie Howe International Bridge will be the first new binational crossing between Ontario and Michigan in more than 60 years," said Grondin. "Planning, approvals, P3 procurement, design and construction to this point have taken over 20 years of collaboration, cooperation and determination among all levels of government.

"Throughout construction, we are prioritizing safety and quality as progress is made on the bridge, the two largest land ports of entry along the United States-Canada border and the connection into Interstate-75. WDBA has implemented a stringent oversight regime that aligns to the requirements set out in our project agreement with BNA. Our expert staff work closely with BNA, the Michigan Department of Transportation, U.S. Federal Highway Administration, border agencies and other external consultants to deliver and oversee this massive undertaking."

Photo courtesy of The Gordie Howe International Bridge Project

BNA, which includes ACS Infrastructure, Fluor and Aecon, is responsible for designing, building, financing, operating and maintaining the bridge. The project, not surprisingly, has had its share of challenges along the way.

"During the unexpected, three-year COVID-19 pandemic, WDBA and BNA worked together, along with our partners at MDOT and in the government of Canada and with subcontractors and unions, to be able to maintain work at the site," said Grondin. "The disruptions were even more so for the Gordie Howe International Bridge project, given the differing applicable restrictions in the U.S. and Canada combined with the ramping up of construction activities in early 2020."

Weather also has been an issue. High temperatures and humidity index factors can reach above 104 F (40 C) in July and August in the area, which may require more breaks for workers. In addition, wind speeds can randomly exceed 12 to 16 miles per hour, halting crane operations.

Now that the bridge deck is connected, work continues on the installation of electrical, drainage and fire suppression systems and the re-stressing of the stay cables. Work also is under way on the installation of the barriers, signage, aesthetic lighting, paving for the roadway and multi-use path and pavement markings.

Construction continues simultaneously on the back spans and approach spans extending inland connecting to the ports of entry in the United States and Canada. At the Canadian port of entry, construction on all 11 structures is well under way in different stages of progress, including interior work in a total of six buildings. Construction of the 24 primary inspection lanes and 16 toll booths continues.

At the United States port of entry, construction activities are advancing with all 13 structures taking shape, including interior work in five of six buildings. Construction of 36 primary inspection lanes is ongoing.

At the Michigan Interchange, the final girders are being installed on the ramps that will connect I-75 to the United States port of entry. Work also continues on five new pedestrian bridges, local road improvements and siphons construction.

In addition to this summer's connection of the bridge deck, recent major tasks completed have included the installation of all 216 stay cables. There are 108 stay cables connecting from each tower to the bridge and road deck. Also, both bridge towers reached their full height of 722 ft. (220 m) by the end of 2023, and the last of the four new road bridges over Interstate 75 as part of the Michigan Interchange opened to traffic last year.

There have been different concrete pours involved in all four components of the project. Regarding tower construction, each of the towers is supported by 12 shafts drilled into the bedrock to a depth of 118 ft. (36 m). Each shaft is filled with 342 cu. yds. (261 cu. m.) of concrete. There are 47 segments for each tower. Each segment has an average height of 15.3 ft. (4.67 m) and requires 128 cu. yds. (98 cu. m) of concrete pumped from the ground level.

For the bridge deck, concrete precast panels are placed on top of the floor beams. Each panel varies in weight. The panels are stitched together with rebar and concrete is poured as a final step.

A wide variety of machinery has been required on the project. BNA and its subcontractors have used drilling and pressure grouting equipment; a Bauer BG40 drilling rig; a Manitowoc 16000 lattice-boom crawler crane; a Manitowoc 2250 lattice-boom service crane, a Link-Belt LS 248 200-ton crawler crane; a Comansa 21LC 1050 tower crane; a Manitowoc MLC300 VPC-Max crane; an ICE 44-50 vibratory hammer; a Cat IT14G loader; multiple diameter core barrels for rock-socket drilling; air lifting equipment; elevating working platforms; and concrete mixer trucks.

Photo courtesy of The Gordie Howe International Bridge Project

Grondin noted that since the start of construction, more than 12,000 workers, 42 percent of which are local, have been oriented to the project, logging more than 13 million hours of work. Additionally, more than 280 businesses in Windsor-Essex and Detroit have been engaged by BNA and more than 715 apprenticeship/pre-apprentices have been assigned to the project.

As the team begins preparing for opening day, Grondin is grateful for the opportunity she's been given.

"It's very rewarding to be a part of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project and contribute to this iconic infrastructure project that will forever change the landscape in Windsor and Detroit. Like everyone involved, I take pride in seeing the meaningful outcome of my efforts and having the privilege of working alongside such a diverse group of individuals with a common goal.

"The connection of the bridge deck really delivered a sense of joy and exhilaration for everyone who is contributing to the project. You can see the pride and excitement through the smiles on the faces of workers from Canada and the United States who are a part of history in the making." CEG

