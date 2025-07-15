4Rivers Equipment partners with FAE to offer PT dedicated mulchers in Colorado and New Mexico. FAE's machinery expands 4Rivers' equipment options for forestry and construction, enhancing customer choices and service offerings.

4Rivers photo 4Rivers Equipment has partnered with FAE to begin the sale and rent of PT dedicated tracked carriers in New Mexico and Colorado.

4Rivers Equipment will be the exclusive dealer of these machines in these areas, offering PT175, PT300 and PT550 dedicated mulchers.

FAE is a designer and manufacturer of heads for tractors, excavators, skid steers, special vehicles and tracked carriers for forestry, agricultural and road work. FAE has a total of more than 90 products and 400 models.

"The innovation and efficiency provided by FAE's equipment is another great offering for our customers to now take advantage of," said John Shearer, CEO of 4Rivers Equipment. "We're thrilled to have FAE as our working partner and look forward to our relationship."

4Rivers Equipment has been serving Colorado communities since 1926 and has expanded over the years to serve its customer base in New Mexico and Texas. With FAE's establishment in the world of technological innovation for heavy equipment since 1989, 4Rivers has a new variety of equipment at its disposal for its diverse customer base.

"FAE offers optimal solutions for land clearing and construction," said Daniel Bratton, 4Rivers Equipment's general manager of construction and forestry. "It's always a major boon to partner with a company that gives us new and exciting options for our customers to choose from."

For more information, visit 4riversequipment.com/.

