Ritchie Bros. conducted its second Fort Worth, Texas, auction of the year in May, selling more than $60 million of equipment and trucks for 700-plus consignors.

The three-day online auction saw gross transaction value grow approximately 9 percent year over year.

More than 11,100 bidders from over 60 countries registered to participate in the May 17 to 19, 2022 online auction, with approximately 93 percent of the equipment purchased by Americans, including 38 percent sold to Texans. The remaining 7 percent of the assets were purchased by international buyers from as far away as Brazil, Thailand and Australia.

"We saw a ton of interested buyers come through our auction yard leading up to the event, inspecting and testing items in person prior to bidding from their home, office, or mobile phone," said Chuck Roberson, regional sales manager, Ritchie Bros.

"We continue to drive strong pricing for late-model equipment, including an unused 2022 K-Tec scraper pan that sold for $205,000, with 100 percent of the proceeds donated by the OEM to Habitat for Humanity."

More than 4,350 equipment items and trucks were sold in the auction.

"Thank you to all our consignors and buyers for continuing to put your trust in Ritchie Bros.," said Roberson. "We hope to see many of you at our site in July for our next big Fort Worth event. I encourage interested sellers to contact us today so we can begin marketing your assets to the world."

