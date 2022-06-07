List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
$60+ Million of Equipment Sold in Ritchie Bros. Fort Worth Auction

Tue June 07, 2022 - National Edition
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers


Ritchie Bros. conducted its second Fort Worth, Texas, auction of the year in May, selling more than $60 million of equipment and trucks for 700-plus consignors.

The three-day online auction saw gross transaction value grow approximately 9 percent year over year.

More than 11,100 bidders from over 60 countries registered to participate in the May 17 to 19, 2022 online auction, with approximately 93 percent of the equipment purchased by Americans, including 38 percent sold to Texans. The remaining 7 percent of the assets were purchased by international buyers from as far away as Brazil, Thailand and Australia.

"We saw a ton of interested buyers come through our auction yard leading up to the event, inspecting and testing items in person prior to bidding from their home, office, or mobile phone," said Chuck Roberson, regional sales manager, Ritchie Bros.

"We continue to drive strong pricing for late-model equipment, including an unused 2022 K-Tec scraper pan that sold for $205,000, with 100 percent of the proceeds donated by the OEM to Habitat for Humanity."

More than 4,350 equipment items and trucks were sold in the auction.

"Thank you to all our consignors and buyers for continuing to put your trust in Ritchie Bros.," said Roberson. "We hope to see many of you at our site in July for our next big Fort Worth event. I encourage interested sellers to contact us today so we can begin marketing your assets to the world."

More than 11,100 bidders from over 60 countries registered to participate in the May 17 to 19, 2022 online auction.
2019 Komatsu PC650LC-11 hydraulic excavator — $570,000
2019 Kenworth T880 Manitex TC50155HL 50-ton straight boom truck — $410,000
2008 Grove GMK 6220L 12x8x10 all-terrain crane — $400,000
2017 Case Steiger 580 4WD tractor — $212,500
2019 Kenworth W900 6x4 twin-axle truck tractor — $157,500




TEXAS






