Brian Bieller (L), CEO and president, Leeboy and Mike Musto, president, 800 Pavement Network.

For more than 15 years the 800 Pavement Network has been providing its members with exclusive discounts. Through the power of 300-plus strong companies in its group across the United States and Canada, it is able to provide reduced prices on the products and services needed to run businesses in the asphalt, pavement, sealcoating, sweeping, painting and concrete industries.

2022 has been a tough year, but the 800 Pavement Network announced a new key account program with LeeBoy that will help reduce the capital costs associated with purchasing new equipment, the company said.

"We are thrilled to bring our members this new key account program," Jennifer Brigman, VP Sales & Marketing at 800 Pavement, said.

"We know how challenging this economic climate is and are working hard every day to help reduce overhead cost thus increasing revenue by saving them thousands on products and services our network members use everyday."

Brian Bieller, Leeboy president and CEO, said, "This key account program will not only bring Leeboy closer to our customers but help forge better relationships with the 800 Pavement Network members and their local Leeboy dealers. We are excited to be the number one choice for the 800 Pavement Network members for all commercial class pavers, graders, brooms, tack distributors, chip spreaders, force feed loaders, road wideners, and pothole patchers saving them thousands on their equipment purchases."

Bryce Davis, Leeboy director of sales, said, "This key account program will provide 800 Pavement Network members and Leeboy key account managers one-on-one relationships solidifying long term business relationships and promoting the asphalt industry across the U.S. and Canada."

About 800 Pavement Network

The network was founded in 2005 by Mike Musto, CEO of U.S. Pavement Services, when he acquired the phone number 1-800-PAVEMENT. After branding this number on his trucks and equipment, job signs and printed literature, he saw his business triple and U.S. Pavement Services, a $60 million company, became the founding member of the 800 Pavement Network.

Today it has developed into a network made up of almost 300-plus asphalt, concrete, sweeping, painting and pavement maintenance contractors who generate more than $2.2 billion in total sales.

For more information, visit www.1800pavement.com.

Today's top stories