Texas Gov. Greg Abbott unveils a 10-year, $146B transportation plan by TxDOT to address population growth, congestion and safety. Approved UTP includes $101.6B for safety, connectivity and economic growth projects, with increased funding for congestion relief and rural corridor improvements. Public input informs this comprehensive roadmap for Texas' transportation infrastructure over the next decade.

Texas Department of Transportation photo Road construction will abound in Texas over the next 10 years.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Aug. 21, 2025, a new 10-year transportation plan with a projected investment of more than $146 billion.

The plan by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will invest in local roads and major congestion relief projects to meet the demands of Texas' growing population and a thriving economy.

"This more than $146 billion investment in our roadways will help Texas meet the critical needs of our growing state as more people and businesses move here for the freedom and opportunity they can't find anywhere else," Abbott said. "We must strengthen our roadways and improve congestion and safety to keep our economy booming and keep Texans moving. By investing billions of dollars in our transportation network today, we will build the future of Texas for generations to come."

"It's no question why so many businesses and families want to move to Texas, and this monumental investment will help us take care of everyone here while attracting more to come in the future," said Alvin New, acting Texas Transportation Commission chair.

"Built with our transportation partners and public feedback from across the state, the UTP will enhance safety, improve mobility and support our growth over the next 10 years," TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. "Whether you live in a rural area or a big city, this plan benefits everyone as we continue to work to move people and goods safely and efficiently, fulfilling our mission of connecting you with Texas."

The Texas Transportation Commission approved the 2026 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) on Aug. 21. The UTP includes $101.6 billion for projects over the next 10 years to improve safety, connect communities and encourage a robust economy. This marks the third consecutive year the plan exceeds $100 billion. It also includes nearly $45 billion for development and routine maintenance.

Many of the projects in the 2026 UTP are roadway segments identified on Texas' 100 Most Congested Roadways list.

Texas Clear Lanes congestion-relief projects will increase in funding by nearly $2 billion, supporting the $84 billion total investment for completed, under-construction and planned non-tolled projects since 2015. It also includes a nearly $17 billion investment in safety and an additional $669 million in funding for rural corridors and key roadways in economic hubs.

The adoption of the 2026 UTP occurs after an extensive process to allow the public to voice comments and opinions on the projects included in the document.

Updated each year, the UTP "road map" guides project development to improve safety, address congestion and connectivity and preserve roadways for Texas drivers. It also includes public transportation, maritime, aviation, rail, freight, international trade and bicycle and pedestrian connectivity.

