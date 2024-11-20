List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    ABC 2025 National Chair, Executive Committee Announced

    Bradley partner David Pugh was elected as 2025 National Chair of ABC, the first-ever associate member to hold the position. The executive committee includes leaders from various regions who will continue ABC's mission of excellence in the construction industry.

    Wed November 20, 2024 - National Edition
    Associated Builders and Contractors


    Shutterstock photo/Korawat

    Associated Builders and Contractors announced that David Pugh, a partner at Bradley in Birmingham, Ala., was elected 2025 chair of ABC National Board of Directors during its meeting at the association's annual Leadership Institute in Scottsdale, Ariz.

    "Nothing could be more thrilling than leading ABC in its 75th year, and as ABC's first-ever associate member national chair, I am looking forward to the opportunity," said Pugh.

    "Throughout those 75 years, ABC has consistently helped its members develop their people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably. Whether exercising its leadership in government affairs, expanding and improving workforce development or relentlessly pursuing not only safety at the worksite but also the total human health and wellness of all workers, ABC has proven that the merit shop movement is for the betterment of the individual, the construction industry and the nation."

    "As a member-led organization, Associated Builders and Contractors truly represents the best of the best in the construction industry and the contractors that build the nation's most enduring, innovative, high-quality construction projects," said Michael Bellaman, ABC president and CEO.

    "Leading ABC into its 75th year, David, Chair-Elect ‘Murph' Murphy, Secretary Brandon Mabile and every 2025 elected leader will continue to deliver on ABC's primary purpose of being the voice of the merit shop and objectives to be transformational leaders in the construction industry."

    The members of ABC's 2025 Executive Committee, who will take office on Jan. 1, 2025, are:

    • Chair of the ABC board of directors: David Pugh, partner, Bradley LLP, Birmingham, Ala.
    • Chair-elect: Thomas "Murph" Murphy, vice president of Aggregates Division, Power & Construction Group, Scottsville, N.Y.
    • Secretary and South Central region vice chair: Brandon Mabile, corporate business development director, Performance Contractors Inc., Baton Rouge, La.
    • Northeast region vice chair: Michael Bennett, vice president, CIANBRO, Pittsfield, Maine
    • Treasurer: Larry May, CPA, CVA, partner, Carr, Riggs & Ingram, Jackson, Miss.
    • Immediate past chair: Buddy Henley, president, Henley Construction Co. Inc., Gaithersburg, Md.
    • Mid-Atlantic region vice chair: Lorri Grayson, partner and founder, GGA Construction, Middletown, Del.
    • Mid-America region vice chair: Brett McWilliams, partner, Pride One Construction, Medina, Ohio
    • Southeast region vice chair: Kerrick Whisenant, president, Limestone Building Group LLC, Hartselle, Ala.
    • Mountain West region vice chair: Steve Grauer, regional vice president, Southwest Region of Hensel Phelps Construction, Phoenix
    • Pacific region vice chair: Greg Gutierrez, president and CEO, Truitt Corp., Bakersfield, Calif.
    • Midwest region vice chair: Jim Ellis, vice president and COO, Price Electric, Robins, Iowa
    • Chapter presidents' liaison: John Smaligo, president and CEO, ABC Oklahoma Chapter
    • ABC national president and CEO: Michael Bellaman

    For more information, visit abc.org.




    Read more about...

    Associated Builders and Contractors Business News







