Associated Builders and Contractors announced the winners of its annual, national Construction Workforce Awards, which includes Craft Instructor of the Year, Craft Professional of the Year and Young Professional of the Year.

The winners were announced March 15, the first day of ABC Convention 2022 in San Antonio.

Craft Instructor of the Year

Larry Harris, electrical instructor at the Academy of Craft Training in Birmingham, Ala., is the 2022 Craft Instructor of the Year.

"Larry Harris's decades of teaching shows his dedication to his craft, the construction industry and, most importantly, his students," said 2022 National Chair of the ABC Board of Directors Stephanie Schmidt, president, Poole Anderson Construction, State College, Pennsylvania.

"His nominator said they've ‘not met anyone in the teaching profession who mentors and cares more about their students' than Harris. His innovative teaching style, focus on safety and dedication to his students even after graduation makes him the epitome of a quality craft instructor."

Harris has worked in the construction industry for 45 years, including managing his own electrical business, serving as a supervisor and teaching as an instructor. He currently teaches a two-year electrical program preparing juniors and seniors in high school for a career in the electrical field at the Academy of Craft Training.

Harris has been honored as the Calhoun County Center for Technology Teacher of the Year and is a SkillsUSA Honorary Lifetime Member. He also is the technical chair of the Alabama SkillsUSA electrical construction wiring and industrial motor control contests.

As Craft Instructor of the Year, Harris received a $10,000 cash prize. Co-sponsors of Craft Instructor of the Year are NCCER, the training, assessment, certification and career development standard for the construction industry, and Tradesmen International.

Craft Professional of the Year

Adam Haywood, electrical foreman and safety officer at Premier Power LLC, Tewksbury, Mass., is the 2022 Craft Professional of the Year.

"In his nomination form, Adam Haywood was called ‘quite possible the most skilled electrician in the state,'" said Schmidt. "But beyond that, it's clear that he's a leader in safety, quality, technology and attitude both on and off the job site. Adam has more than two decades in the construction industry — and has made it his mission to promote careers in the field and give back to the next generation of craftspeople."

Haywood is a licensed vocational instructor who teaches apprentices preparing to sit for the state journey-level worker's exam. Over the course of his career, Haywood said he's helped dozens of apprentices gain the knowledge, experience and confidence to become successful electricians, leaders and mentors to the next generation.

"I use my own experience as an example, having climbed the ladder from a 14-year-old working in the shop sorting materials all the way up to my current position running multiple jobs and crews. With all the new technologies that are out there and the push for renewable energy, there are far more cutting-edge career opportunities than there are people willing to fill the roles," he said.

As Craft Professional of the Year, Haywood received a $10,000 cash prize. Co-sponsors of Craft Professional of the Year are NCCER, the training, assessment, certification and career development standard for the construction industry, and Tradesmen International.

Young Professional of the Year

Luke Perry, vice president at Perry Contracting, Cincinnati, is the 2022 Young Professional of the Year.

The Young Professional of the Year is chosen based on career achievement, leadership and vision for the future of commercial and industrial construction. Perry was selected based on his contributions and dedication to the industry and ABC.

"Luke Perry shows a great dedication to his company, colleagues, local ABC chapter and the construction industry," said Schmidt. "It's apparent that Luke places great importance on constantly making Perry Contracting safer and more innovative, productive and modern. It is also impressive that Luke spearheaded his chapter's response to members' needs during the pandemic."

Perry is board chair of ABC Ohio Valley and formed the chapter's Next Gen Leaders group. He has made gaining and keeping the respect of the employees at his company's family business paramount in his leadership throughout his career, including working on job sites and at a different general contractor to hone his professional skills.

Perry said he's deeply passionate about showing young adults the different career pathways outside of a four-year degree, and the success and satisfaction that can come with a career in the trades.

ABC's Young Professionals program aims to shape the future of our industry by supporting the growth of professionals under the age of 40 who are employed by ABC member companies. The program and award are sponsored by Autodesk Construction Cloud, which empowers teams to connect workflows across every stage of construction to reduce risk, maximize efficiency and increase profits. As Young Professional of the Year, Perry received a $10,000 cash prize.

ABC Convention 2022 celebrates the best of the best in merit shop construction, honoring the member companies and individuals who lead the construction industry in representing the association's core values.

