Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Mon February 26, 2024 - National Edition
Associated Builders and Contractors released its 2024 Top Performers lists recognizing its contractor members' outstanding achievements in safety, quality, inclusion, project excellence and special designations ranked by number of hours worked.
The number one 2024 ABC Top Performer by work hours is Turner Industries Group LLC, Baton Rouge, La.; followed by Skanska Building Inc., Franklin, Tenn.; BL Harbert International, Birmingham, Ala.; Brown & Root Industrial Services, Baton Rouge, La.; and Performance Contractors, Baton Rouge, La.
"These top contractors build the nation's most enduring, innovative, high-quality construction projects, and their leadership teams and employees have thriving, growth-centric mindsets, strategic plans and goals," said Michael Bellaman, president and CEO of ABC.
"Business growth is never an accident. It results from a combination of tangibles and intangibles — including a robust culture, innovative tools, a commitment to total human health and a pragmatic appetite for risk. We congratulate these exceptional contractors for operating successfully in a merit shop environment, attracting and retaining top construction talent and setting the standard in business growth."
Among contractors rated by type of work:
The sixth annual lists of ABC Top Performers include diverse merit shop businesses, from women-owned and service-disabled to disadvantaged business enterprises, veteran-owned, minority-owned businesses, large and small, as well as general contractors and specialty trade contractors across the country.
The number one 2024 ABC top-performing contractors by market sector are:
To qualify, Top Performers must achieve Gold status or higher in ABC's STEP Safety Management System, which helps the best-performing contractors achieve incident rates nearly seven times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average, according to ABC's Safety Performance Report. The majority of the honorees also must earn ABC's Accredited Quality Contractor credential, which recognizes excellence in quality, safety performance, talent management — including inclusion, diversity and merit — craft and management education and community relations.
Through credentials like STEP, AQC and other robust programs, ABC Top Performers demonstrate they:
For more information, visit abc.org/topperformers.
Case Construction Equipment Dealers Recognized for Focus on Technology, Community and Sales/Service/Parts/Financing Achievements
Topcon Champions Next Generation of Surveyors With Sponsorship of Get Kids into Survey Ambassador Hub