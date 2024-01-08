List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    ABC: Nonresidential Construction Adds Nearly 12,000 Jobs in December

    Mon January 08, 2024 - National Edition
    Associated Builders and Contractors


    Shutterstock image

    The construction industry added 17,000 jobs on net in December, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

    On a year-over-year basis, industry employment has grown by 197,000 jobs, an increase of 2.5 percent.

    In December, nonresidential construction employment increased by 11,900 positions on net, with growth in 2 of the 3 subcategories. Nonresidential building added 8,100 positions, while nonresidential specialty trade added 4,300 jobs on net. Heavy and civil engineering lost 500 jobs.

    The construction unemployment rate fell to 4.4 percent in December. Unemployment across all industries remained unchanged at 3.7 percent.

    "Despite strong construction industry employment growth, today's jobs report was highly contradictory," said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. "On one hand, economywide payroll employment expanded faster than expected in December, and the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7 percent, close to the lowest level in over a half a century. Construction employment increased for the ninth consecutive month, with the nonresidential segment adding jobs at a particularly rapid pace.

    "On the other hand, the labor force shrank by 676,000 persons in December, the largest decline since early 2021," said Basu. "Wage growth also accelerated, with average hourly earnings up 4.1 percent year over year across all industries. That's faster than expected and a level not consistent with a return to 2 percent inflation. Construction industry earnings have increased at an even faster rate over the past year.

    "This is only one month's data and could contain significant statistical noise," said Basu. "That said, the combination of faster wage growth and a smaller labor force suggests that interest rates could remain higher for longer."

    For more information, visit www.abc.org.




    Today's top stories

    Crews Build $250M Water Plant in St. Paul, Minn.

    Portion of North Carolina's I-42 Reaches Last Year of Work

    Technology Revolution: Three Key Advancements Changing Industry

    'Case Study' in Building Extreme Business in Florida

    Hilltip Offers New Tractor V-Plow for Snow Removal

    City of Pikeville Recognizes Boyd CAT's 58 Years of Service

    Cooper Green Mercy Health Makes Headway On $120M Project

    Ring Power, James Roe Gear Up for Another Season in INDY NXT



     

    Read more about...

    Associated Builders and Contractors Business News Jobs






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA