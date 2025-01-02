Nonresidential construction spending dipped 0.1% in November, totaling $1.234 trillion. Year-over-year, spending is up 2.8%, but momentum has stalled. Contractor confidence post-election is high, but concerns remain about financing costs, inflation, tariffs, and worker shortages.

National nonresidential construction spending declined 0.1 percent in November, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data published by the U.S. Census Bureau.

On a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, nonresidential spending totaled $1.234 trillion. On a year-over-year basis, nonresidential construction spending is up 2.8 percent, approximately flat in inflation-adjusted terms.

Spending was down on a monthly basis in 8 of the 16 nonresidential subcategories. Private nonresidential spending was unchanged, while public nonresidential construction spending was down 0.2 percent in November.

"Contractor confidence surged post-election," said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. "Many contractors expect a combination of deregulation and tax cuts to support greater activity and profitability going forward, including substantial investment in traditional energy sectors and manufacturing. Still, there are reasons for concern.

"Nonresidential construction spending momentum has all but disappeared, despite an ongoing boom in data center construction (up 43 percent year over year), largely because project financing costs remain elevated," said Basu. "With inflation remaining stubbornly high and potentially accelerating going forward, interest rates stand to stay higher for longer.

"Prospective tariff increases threaten to push construction materials prices higher, and shifting immigration policies could expand future worker shortages. Only time will tell whether the recent upswing in optimism will prove justified."

