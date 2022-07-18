ABLE Equipment Rental corporate offices

ABLE Equipment Rental Inc. of NY (ABLE), one of the largest independent rental companies in the United States, has acquired the equipment rental assets and service operations of Extreme Rentals USA LLC located in Manassas, Va.

The transaction allows ABLE to expand its' footprint southward into the mid-Atlantic Region as it aims to serve the Delaware, Maryland and Virginia (DMV) markets, including the metropolitan areas of Baltimore and Washington D.C. ABLE will retain the entire Extreme Rentals USA Team.

Consistent with ABLE's expansion strategy, this key acquisition increases ABLE's fleet and infrastructure, while furthering adjacent growth to ABLE's current footprint.

"We are excited to have the Extreme Rentals USA Team join the ABLE family," said Steve Laganas. "They understand the needs of their customers and share a common customer solutions-oriented approach. We are confident that together with ABLE, the Manassas Team will continue serve their customers with confidence."

"We are extremely excited that the Extreme Rentals Team has joined the ABLE Equipment Rental Team," said Chris Pera, ABLE's chief operating officer. "Strategically, the acquisition will allow us to continue to serve as a dependable provider of great equipment and personalized service for our growing DMV customer base. Additionally, we'll be able to offer a wider product range for rent and sale, further fulfilling the needs of Extreme's loyal customer base."

For more information, visit ableequipment.com.

