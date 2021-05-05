Stacy Irons

ABLE Equipment Rental Inc. of NY (ABLE) a supplier of construction equipment rentals, sales, service and parts, announced the appointment of Stacy Irons as vice president of sales operations.

Irons joins ABLE with more than 27 years of experience in both sales and management.

With a focus on safety, revenue growth, strategic management and team building, Irons has a proven record of sales growth at the local and national level. She has built winning teams with a strong commitment to coaching, teaching, process improvement and organizational partnerships. Her emphasis on developing talent and building organizations as an active leader has enhanced her ability to consistently deliver results, according to ABLE.

"Throughout her career, Stacy has developed and implemented plans to successfully capture greater portions of market share," said ABLE's Chief Operating Officer Chris Pera. "She succeeded by expertly devising proactive responses to ever-changing market conditions. The ABLE team is excited to have Stacy onboard and lend her expertise and experience to our rapidly expanding organization."

For more information, visit ableequipment.com.

