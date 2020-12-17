Equipmentdown-arrow
ABLE Equipment Rental Appoints Robert Veshosky VP of Sales

Thu December 17, 2020 - Northeast Edition
ABLE Equipment Rental

Robert Veshosky
Robert Veshosky

ABLE Equipment Rental Inc. of NY announced the appointment of Robert Veshosky as vice president of sales.

Veshosky joins ABLE with more than 25 years of management experience in the construction equipment industry, including senior management positions at the three large companies in the equipment rental industry. Most recently he was a regional vice president of Herc Rentals.

Veshosky's career experience includes general rental, aerial and material handling, pump and power and climate remediation. He has worked across many business segments, including construction, industrial, oil and gas, renewable energy, marine, entertainment and government.

"Bob brings to ABLE Equipment a diversified industry background where he managed various sales functions, at companies both large and small," said ABLE's Chief Operating Officer Chris Pera. "His emphasis on developing and coaching key talent together with a strong focus on team building will bolster ABLE's revenue and profitability as our company continues to expand."

For more information, visit www.ableequipment.com.



