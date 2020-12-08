ABLE Equipment Rental Inc. of NY (ABLE) a supplier of construction equipment rentals, sales, service and parts, has purchased the equipment assets and service operations of GAR Equipment Inc. (GAR), located in South Plainfield, N.J. The transaction will allow ABLE to increase the size of its fleet and continue to meet the strong demand for equipment in the areas it serves, as well as expand its customer base.

ABLE will retain the current GAR staff.

"For more than 40 years, GAR dependably served the needs of contractors, sub-contractors and industrial firms in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania," said Steve Laganas, ABLE's chief executive officer. "They offered a wide range of aerial products with a strong emphasis on impeccable service. We're thrilled they have joined the ABLE Equipment Rental team."

"Strategically, it will allow us to continue to serve as a reliable provider of aerial equipment and service for GAR's current commercial and industrial clients," said Chris Pera, ABLE's chief operating officer.

"Additionally, we'll be able to offer a wide range of other machines for rent and for sale to fulfill GAR's current customer's specific construction equipment requirements," Pera added.

For more information, visit ableequipment.com.