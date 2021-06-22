Patrick Farley

ABLE Equipment Rental Inc. of NY, a supplier of construction equipment rentals, sales, service and parts, appointed of Patrick Farley as chief information officer. Farley joins ABLE with more than 15 years of experience in technology management in the equipment rental industry.

Farley developed his expertise in building, optimizing and enhancing sophisticated digital software solutions by working directly for national equipment rental franchises as well as a private equity leader in the industry. Throughout his career he has led the development and integration of digital tools including software applications, websites, e-commerce platforms, iOS and Android mobile applications and customer-facing dashboards.

"Patrick has the proven ability to balance business goals and technology needs, along with organizing project teams to design, build and support our growth," said ABLE's Chief Executive Officer Steve Laganas. "We look forward to Patrick's leadership experience and expertise in creating innovative and scalable solutions to support our continued expansion."

ABLE purchases equipment from the industry's leading manufacturers and continues to invest in product while offering a diverse lineup of equipment. All equipment is available for daily, weekly, monthly and long-term rentals. Equipment financing plans also are available for both new and used equipment purchases.

For more information, visit ableequipment.com.

Today's top stories