The DipperFox stump crusher comes in two different sizes and can be used on a variety of small and large framed tracked loaders and excavators.

Abra Equipment Supply has become an exclusive distributor of Dipperfox stump crusher attachments in North America.

"This attachment has the ability to increase utilization and efficiency in a land maintenance business and will increase bottom line revenues for our customers' businesses," said Tom Ledin, CEO and president of Abra.

"The DipperFox 600 really unlocks the potential for the operator who has a small skid loader in his fleet," said Scott Tjelmeland, V.P. of sales. "And if you mount an 850 Pro on an excavator, it is unbelievable how many stumps you can tear out."

Abra Equipment Supply Inc. was founded in 2013 and is serving more than 200 dealers throughout the United States.

For more information, call 844/692-5800 or visit www.abraequipmentsupply.com.

