List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Abra Equipment Supply Becomes Distributor of Dipperfox Stump Crusher Attachments

Tue March 08, 2022 - National Edition
Abra Equipment Supply


The DipperFox stump crusher comes in two different sizes and can be used on a variety of small and large framed tracked loaders and excavators.
The DipperFox stump crusher comes in two different sizes and can be used on a variety of small and large framed tracked loaders and excavators.
The DipperFox stump crusher comes in two different sizes and can be used on a variety of small and large framed tracked loaders and excavators. Abra Equipment Supply has become an exclusive distributor of Dipperfox stump crusher attachments in North America.

Abra Equipment Supply has become an exclusive distributor of Dipperfox stump crusher attachments in North America.

"This attachment has the ability to increase utilization and efficiency in a land maintenance business and will increase bottom line revenues for our customers' businesses," said Tom Ledin, CEO and president of Abra.

The DipperFox stump crusher comes in two different sizes and can be used on a variety of small and large framed tracked loaders and excavators.

"The DipperFox 600 really unlocks the potential for the operator who has a small skid loader in his fleet," said Scott Tjelmeland, V.P. of sales. "And if you mount an 850 Pro on an excavator, it is unbelievable how many stumps you can tear out."

Abra Equipment Supply Inc. was founded in 2013 and is serving more than 200 dealers throughout the United States.

For more information, call 844/692-5800 or visit www.abraequipmentsupply.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




Today's top stories

NAWIC Women in Construction Week: Highlighting Women in Atlas Copco, Partner Networks

NCDOT Constructing Interstate Bypass at Rockingham to Reduce Congestion

Brasfield & Gorrie Leads Major HudsonAlpha Institute Expansion Project

Trimble Jobsite Connectivity Bundle Links 3D Models, Data Across Trimble Civil Construction Hardware, Software Solutions

Kobelco Launches Next Generation SK210LC-11 Excavator

U.S. Highway 82/Greenville Bypass in Mississippi Begins Construction

CNH Industrial Donates $500,000 to Support Ukrainians in Need

ABC Announces Its 2022 Top-Performing U.S. Construction Contractors



 

Read more about...

Abra Equipment Supply Attachments Recycling Recycling & Processing Equipment






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo