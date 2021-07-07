The Metro Flood Diversion Authority of Fargo-Moorhead selected the consortium led by Acciona for a Public-Private Partnership (P3) contract to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the flood diversion canal for a period of 29 years following completion of the project. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District photo)

Acciona and its partners, Shikun & Binui of Israel and Canada's North American Construction Group, have been selected for a landmark flood protection project in the United States: the P3 portion of the $2.75 billion FM Area Diversion, that includes a 30-mi. river diversion channel to protect the Fargo-Moorhead Metro Area from the recurrent floods of the Red River.

The Metro Flood Diversion Authority of Fargo-Moorhead selected the consortium led by Acciona with a 42.5 percent equity share, in an international tender for a Public-Private Partnership (P3) contract to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the flood diversion canal for a period of 29 years following completion of the project.

"This project brings together a team that offers global experience in flood protection management and climate mitigation, and pairs that with local expertise, to ensure its success," said Martin Landry, Acciona North America's vice president of business development.

The project will allow Acciona to bring its global experience in designing and building climate resilient infrastructure to a landmark US project that aims to prevent billions of dollars in losses caused by flooding.

The FM Area Diversion grew out of studies following the historic Red River Flood of 1997, which caused an estimated $3.5 billion in damages. The diversion channel is a landmark climate change mitigation project, intended to address major floods. Once completed, it will protect more than 235,000 people.

Acciona and its partners will be responsible for the construction of the 30-mi. river diversion channel and associated infrastructure including bridges, rail crossings and aqueducts.

The diversion channel will begin in Cass County, N.D., and by-pass several cities, including Horace, Fargo, West Fargo and Harwood. It will discharge into the Red River north of Georgetown, Minn. The channel will cross the Sheyenne, Maple, Lower Rush and Rush rivers. It also will transect the I-94 and I-29 highways, county and township roads and railroads.

The Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion channel will be a signature project for Acciona in North America, and an opportunity to bring its expertise in building climate resilient infrastructure that protects communities.

"The Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Project is one of the most important climate mitigation projects in the United States to date," said Landry. "When completed, this project will save billions of dollars in disaster losses and give families across the metro area peace of mind."

For more information, visit acciona.com.

