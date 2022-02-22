Cemen Tech’s suite of concrete productivity tools, ACCU-POUR, continues to be adopted by users to connect their office, dispatch and fleet in real-time.

Next generation technology has more than 500,000 cu. yds. of concrete poured through volumetric concrete mixers in only two and half years in the field. The growing adoption of more contractors using Cemen Tech's ACCU-POUR aligns with the expanding use of volumetric concrete mixers across the country.

"Every day, volumetric mixers are pouring concrete but very few are using modern technology to run their business. At our core, Cemen Tech is a technology company, and we are leading the way in adding smart technology to the volumetric concrete industry," said Connor Deering, Cemen Tech CEO and president.

"Downtime and waste are killers for most businesses. That is why we offer technology to help reduce downtime with your equipment and more accurate tracking of your materials," continued Deering. "Our technology products surround you and your fleet of volumetric mixers with vital resources to keep you moving and keep your business as profitable as possible."

Office and mobile software, two major components of ACCU-POUR, connect the office, dispatch and volumetric mixer fleet in real-time. ACCU-POUR is compatible with any volumetric mixer, according to the manufacturer.

ACCU-POUR tracks every yard of concrete poured and gives immediate access to production data allowing operators to make proactive decisions based on actual and current company data.

For more information, visit accu-pour.com.

