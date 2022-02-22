List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

ACCU-POUR Hits Milestone of 500,000+ Cubic Yards of Concrete Poured Through Software Platform

Tue February 22, 2022 - National Edition
Cemen Tech


Cemen Tech’s suite of concrete productivity tools, ACCU-POUR, continues to be adopted by users to connect their office, dispatch and fleet in real-time.
Cemen Tech’s suite of concrete productivity tools, ACCU-POUR, continues to be adopted by users to connect their office, dispatch and fleet in real-time.

Next generation technology has more than 500,000 cu. yds. of concrete poured through volumetric concrete mixers in only two and half years in the field. The growing adoption of more contractors using Cemen Tech's ACCU-POUR aligns with the expanding use of volumetric concrete mixers across the country.

"Every day, volumetric mixers are pouring concrete but very few are using modern technology to run their business. At our core, Cemen Tech is a technology company, and we are leading the way in adding smart technology to the volumetric concrete industry," said Connor Deering, Cemen Tech CEO and president.

"Downtime and waste are killers for most businesses. That is why we offer technology to help reduce downtime with your equipment and more accurate tracking of your materials," continued Deering. "Our technology products surround you and your fleet of volumetric mixers with vital resources to keep you moving and keep your business as profitable as possible."

Office and mobile software, two major components of ACCU-POUR, connect the office, dispatch and volumetric mixer fleet in real-time. ACCU-POUR is compatible with any volumetric mixer, according to the manufacturer.

ACCU-POUR tracks every yard of concrete poured and gives immediate access to production data allowing operators to make proactive decisions based on actual and current company data.

For more information, visit accu-pour.com.




Today's top stories

Construction Crews Give Atlanta Motor Speedway Necessary Upgrade

Heavy Equipment Buyers Were Out in Force for Yoder & Frey's 48th Annual Auction in Kissimmee, Fla.

Five Must-Attend Sessions at World of Asphalt 2022

Mississippi DOT Puts SPMT to Work for First Time On Bridge Replacement Project in Jackson

Caterpillar Launches Bigger, More Competitive Global Operator Challenge

Work Continues On $5.7B Gordie Howe International Bridge Between Detroit and Windsor, Canada

Waste Control Specialists Builds LLRW Disposal Site

Bob Begley Joins JLG Product Management Team



 

Read more about...

Cemen Tech Concrete Concrete Mixers






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo