Acme Tools Acquires Fargo Tractor Assets From Titan Machinery

Mon April 11, 2022 - Midwest Edition
Acme Tools


The new Acme Equipment store in Fargo.
Acme Tools has closed on an asset purchase agreement with West Fargo, N.D.-based Titan Machinery Inc. to acquire the new assets for Kubota, Cub Cadet, Grasshopper and Woods products from Fargo Tractor.

Acme Equipment, a division of Acme Tools focusing on equipment brands, has been approved by Kubota Tractor Corporation as the new Kubota dealer of the Fargo/Moorhead region in North Dakota and Minnesota.

The current Acme Tools store in Fargo, N.D., will initially provide sales and service for the area. Construction of a new 28,000 sq.ft. Acme Equipment facility near the store will begin this year.

"The new Acme Equipment facility in Fargo is designed to support current Kubota customers with award-winning service and provide an excellent sales experience for new customers," said Steve Kuhlman, president of Acme Tools. "This acquisition adds the Fargo/Moorhead region as the fifth Kubota dealership to our organization."

Acme Tools and Acme Equipment are established Kubota dealers with additional locations in Grand Forks, Minot and Williston, N.D., and Bemidji, Minn. Kubota has recognized both Acme Tools and Acme Equipment with its Elite Award of Excellence for Service and Premier Award of Excellence for Sales.

Founded in Grand Forks, N.D., in 1948, Acme Tools is an omnichannel premier retailer of tools and equipment with more than 70 years of industry experience, 10 retail stores in North Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa, and a leading authorized online retailer offering more than 95,000 products online at AcmeTools.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




