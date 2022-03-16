Dave Adams (L) receives the ACPA Lifetime Achievement Award from ACPA board member Wayne Allen.

The American Concrete Pumping Association (ACPA) announced the recipients of the 2022 ACPA Awards, which were presented at the ACPA Annual Meeting and Awards Presentation on Jan. 19, 2022, during World of Concrete 2022

Lifetime Achievement Award: Dave Adams

Following a 15-year career in the aerospace industry, Dave Adams began working in the concrete pumping industry in 1996 for the concrete pump manufacturing company, Putzmeister America.

Adams was named president and chief executive officer of Putzmeister America in January 2000. Under his leadership, Putzmeister America achieved significant success, including outstanding business growth, greatly expanded facilities in Sturtevant, Wis., several innovative product line additions and new business developments in several countries.

Adams has been an active ACPA board member and has participated on several committees, including finance, world of concrete, and equipment and safety applications. He also has been an active member of the Concrete Pump Manufacturers Association, where he worked with other manufacturers to establish common safety standards for concrete placing equipment.

While currently enjoying retirement, Adams remains dedicated to supporting the ACPA and promoting concrete pumping and equipment safety.

Lifetime Achievement Awards are awarded at the discretion of the ACPA Awards Committee to members who have:

played a significant role in the active in development of the concrete pumping industry;

fostered and advanced the concrete pumping industry in a given area; and

improved the conditions under which concrete pumping is performed.

Safe Operator of the Year: Steve Meyers

The ACPA announced Steve Meyers as recipient of ACPA's Safe Operator of the Year award. Throughout his 23-year career as a concrete pump operator at Cemstone, Meyers has proven to be one of the company's most valuable and safe pump operators.

"The American Concrete Pumping Association exists to promote a culture of safety at every level in the concrete pumping industry," said Christi Collins, ACPA executive director. "By recognizing operators who exhibit exemplary safety practices, we fulfill this critical element of our mission. This year, we're proud to honor Steve Meyers with our highest safety honor."

ACPA member companies submitted nominees for Safe Operator of the Year, and as a condition of award consideration, all nominees held valid ACPA operator certifications. Every nomination included at least one recommendation from a supervisor, coworker or customer. An independent safety consultant selected the winner according to the criteria of safety record, workforce development and a spirit of furthering the concrete pumping industry.

ACPA Awards promote merit and achievement in the concrete pumping industry and recognize individuals who have made exemplary contributions to ACPA. Award winners embody the core values of advancing the concrete pumping industry and commitment to ACPA. ACPA presented all awards in February at the ACPA Annual Meeting and Awards Presentation in Las Vegas.

For more information about the ACPA, visit www.concretepumpers.com.

