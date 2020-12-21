Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Mon December 21, 2020 - National Edition #26
The American Concrete Pavement Association (ACPA) has named 28 recipients of its 31st Annual "Excellence in Concrete Pavements" awards, which recognize quality concrete pavements in the United States and Canada. The awards program encourages high-quality workmanship, quality and creativity in concrete pavement construction, rehabilitation and preservation projects.
The award-winning projects were paved by 23 different contractors. Projects are located in 14 states or regions represented by 12 ACPA-affiliated chapters and state paving associations. Winners were determined by 56 professionals who devoted their time and expertise to serve as judges.
The program recognizes contractors, engineers, and project owners who completed outstanding projects. Companies noted with an asterisk (*) are members of ACPA National.
Silver Award: Air Carrier & GA Apron Phase II Rehabilitation, Augusta Regional Airport, Augusta, Ga.
Gold Award: Runway 18-36 Reconstruction, Jesse Viertel Memorial Airport, Boonville, Mo.
Silver Award: Taxiway Foxtrot Rehabilitation, Kansas City International Airport, Mo.
Gold Award: Runway 16R-34L Pavement Rehabilitation, Sacramento International Airport, Calif.
Silver Award: State Road 37 Restoration Project, Mitchell, Ind.
Gold Award: Runway 17R/35L Complex Pavement Rehabilitation, Denver International Airport, Colo.
Silver Award: Southern Hills Development, Davidsonville County, Md.
Gold Award: Ryan Road Reconstruction, Allen County, Ind.
Silver Award: I-74 Road Reconstruction, Decatur, Franklin & Ripley Counties, Ind.
Gold Award: Interstate 39/90, Madison, Wis., to the Illinois State Line
• Contractor: Trierweiler Construction Company*
• Owner: Wisconsin Department of Transportation
• Engineer: CORRE Inc.
Silver Award: Interstate 40 and John Kilpatrick Turnpike Extension Interchange, Yukon, Okla.
• Contractor: Duit Construction Co. Inc.*
• Owner: Oklahoma Turnpike Authority
• Engineer: CP&Y Inc.
Gold Award: Interstate 210 Highway Rehabilitation, Los Angeles County, Calif.
• Contractor: Flatiron West Inc.*
• Owner: California Department of Transportation (Caltrans)
• Engineer: Cooper Engineering Inc.
Silver Award: 911th Air Force Reserve Station, Moon Township, Pa.
• Contractor: Golden Triangle Construction Company*
• Owner: U.S. Corps of Engineers, Louisville
• Engineer: Pond & Company
Gold Award: Minot Air Force Base Mass Parking Apron — Section II, Minot, N.D.
• Contractor: Southwest Concrete Paving Company*
• Owner/Engineer: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Silver Award: Santa Fe Ave. Downtown Streetscape (Mulberry to Elm), Salina, Kan.
• Contractor: Smoky Hill LLC*
• Owner: City of Salina
• Engineer: HDR Inc.*
Gold Award: 22nd Ave. Reconstruction Phase 1, Brookings, S.D.
• Contractor: Timmons Construction Inc.*
• Owner: City of Brookings
• Engineer: Civil Design Inc.
Silver Award: Arrowhead Parkway — Phase 1 Improvements, Sioux Falls, S.D.
• Contractor: T&R Contracting Inc.*
• Owner: South Dakota Department of Transportation
• Engineer: Infrastructure Design Group Inc.
Gold Award: Reconstruction of Belknap Street (USH 2), Superior, Wis.
• Contractor: Chippewa Concrete Services*
• Owner: Wisconsin Department of Transportation
• Engineer: Northern Wisconsin-Based Engineers
Silver Award: Taxiway C Repair, Grissom Air Force Base, Miami County, Ind.
• Contractor: E&B Paving Inc.*
• Owner: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
• Engineer: CEMS Engineering
Gold Award: Darlington County Airport Runway 5-23 Rehabilitation, Darlington, S.C.
• Contractor: Hi-Way Paving Inc. (HPI)*
• Owner: Darlington County Airport
• Engineer: Michael Baker International*
Silver Award: U.S. 287 Passing Lanes South of Lamar, Colo.
• Contractor: Castle Rock Construction Company (CRCC)*
• Owner: Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT)
• Engineer: CDOT, Region 2
Gold Award: U.S.-169 Reconstruction, Allen County, Kan.
• Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons*
• Owner: Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT)
• Engineer: George Butler Associates
Silver Award: Homestead Lane & 207th Street Improvements, Edgerton, Kan.
• Contractor: Miles Excavating Inc.*
• Owner: City of Edgerton
• Engineer: Affinis Corp.
Gold Award: South Ellis Road Reconstruction, Sioux Falls, S.D.
• Contractor: T&R Contracting Inc.*
• Owner: City of Sioux Falls
• Engineer: KLJ
Gold Award: Interstate 8 CRCP Overlays, Imperial County, Calif.
• Contractor: Security Paving Company Inc.*
• Owner/Engineer: Caltrans, District 11
Gold Award: Eastside Parkway, Gas City, Ind.
• Contractor: E&B Paving Inc.*
• Owner: Gas City, Ind.
• Engineer: Municipal Civil Corporation
Gold Award: Swift Trucking Terminal, Laredo, Texas
• Contractor: Andale Construction Inc.*
• Owner: Swift Transport
• Engineer: Terracon
Gold Award: East Holt Street Reconstruction, Mexico, Mo.
• Contractor: Andale Construction Inc.*
• Owner: City of Mexico, Missouri
• Engineer: Bartlett and West
For more information, visit www.acpa.org.