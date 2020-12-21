The American Concrete Pavement Association (ACPA) has named 28 recipients of its 31st Annual "Excellence in Concrete Pavements" awards, which recognize quality concrete pavements in the United States and Canada. The awards program encourages high-quality workmanship, quality and creativity in concrete pavement construction, rehabilitation and preservation projects.

The award-winning projects were paved by 23 different contractors. Projects are located in 14 states or regions represented by 12 ACPA-affiliated chapters and state paving associations. Winners were determined by 56 professionals who devoted their time and expertise to serve as judges.

The program recognizes contractors, engineers, and project owners who completed outstanding projects. Companies noted with an asterisk (*) are members of ACPA National.

Reliever & General Aviation Airports

Silver Award: Air Carrier & GA Apron Phase II Rehabilitation, Augusta Regional Airport, Augusta, Ga.

Contractor: McCarthy Improvement Company*

Owner: Augusta Regional Airport

Engineer: Mead and Hunt

Gold Award: Runway 18-36 Reconstruction, Jesse Viertel Memorial Airport, Boonville, Mo.

Contractor: Ideker Inc.*

Owner: City of Boonville

Engineer: Lochner

Commercial Service Airports

Silver Award: Taxiway Foxtrot Rehabilitation, Kansas City International Airport, Mo.

Contractor: Ideker Inc.*

Owner: Kansas City Aviation Department

Engineer: Burns & McDonnell

Gold Award: Runway 16R-34L Pavement Rehabilitation, Sacramento International Airport, Calif.

Contractor: Granite Construction*

Owner: County of Sacramento, Department of Airports

Engineer: AECOM

Concrete Pavement Restoration

Silver Award: State Road 37 Restoration Project, Mitchell, Ind.

Contractor: Milestone Contractors LP*

Owner: Indiana Department of Transportation

Engineer: HNTB

Gold Award: Runway 17R/35L Complex Pavement Rehabilitation, Denver International Airport, Colo.

Contractor: Interstate Highway Construction Inc.*

Owner: City and County of Denver, Department of Aviation

Engineer: RS&H Inc.*

County Roads

Silver Award: Southern Hills Development, Davidsonville County, Md.

Contractor: Precision Concrete*

Owner: Chaney Enterprises LP

Engineer: Ronald Johnson & Associates

Gold Award: Ryan Road Reconstruction, Allen County, Ind.

Contractor: Primco Inc.*

Owner: Allen County Highway Department

Engineer: DLZ Indiana

Divided Highways (Rural)

Silver Award: I-74 Road Reconstruction, Decatur, Franklin & Ripley Counties, Ind.

Contractor: Milestone Contractors LLP

Owner/Engineer: Indiana Department of Transportation

Gold Award: Interstate 39/90, Madison, Wis., to the Illinois State Line

• Contractor: Trierweiler Construction Company*

• Owner: Wisconsin Department of Transportation

• Engineer: CORRE Inc.

Divided Highways (Urban)

Silver Award: Interstate 40 and John Kilpatrick Turnpike Extension Interchange, Yukon, Okla.

• Contractor: Duit Construction Co. Inc.*

• Owner: Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

• Engineer: CP&Y Inc.

Gold Award: Interstate 210 Highway Rehabilitation, Los Angeles County, Calif.

• Contractor: Flatiron West Inc.*

• Owner: California Department of Transportation (Caltrans)

• Engineer: Cooper Engineering Inc.

Military Airports

Silver Award: 911th Air Force Reserve Station, Moon Township, Pa.

• Contractor: Golden Triangle Construction Company*

• Owner: U.S. Corps of Engineers, Louisville

• Engineer: Pond & Company

Gold Award: Minot Air Force Base Mass Parking Apron — Section II, Minot, N.D.

• Contractor: Southwest Concrete Paving Company*

• Owner/Engineer: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Municipal Streets & Intersections (<30K SY)

Silver Award: Santa Fe Ave. Downtown Streetscape (Mulberry to Elm), Salina, Kan.

• Contractor: Smoky Hill LLC*

• Owner: City of Salina

• Engineer: HDR Inc.*

Gold Award: 22nd Ave. Reconstruction Phase 1, Brookings, S.D.

• Contractor: Timmons Construction Inc.*

• Owner: City of Brookings

• Engineer: Civil Design Inc.

Municipal Streets & Intersections (>30K SY)

Silver Award: Arrowhead Parkway — Phase 1 Improvements, Sioux Falls, S.D.

• Contractor: T&R Contracting Inc.*

• Owner: South Dakota Department of Transportation

• Engineer: Infrastructure Design Group Inc.

Gold Award: Reconstruction of Belknap Street (USH 2), Superior, Wis.

• Contractor: Chippewa Concrete Services*

• Owner: Wisconsin Department of Transportation

• Engineer: Northern Wisconsin-Based Engineers

Overlays (Airports)

Silver Award: Taxiway C Repair, Grissom Air Force Base, Miami County, Ind.

• Contractor: E&B Paving Inc.*

• Owner: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

• Engineer: CEMS Engineering

Gold Award: Darlington County Airport Runway 5-23 Rehabilitation, Darlington, S.C.

• Contractor: Hi-Way Paving Inc. (HPI)*

• Owner: Darlington County Airport

• Engineer: Michael Baker International*

State Roads

Silver Award: U.S. 287 Passing Lanes South of Lamar, Colo.

• Contractor: Castle Rock Construction Company (CRCC)*

• Owner: Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT)

• Engineer: CDOT, Region 2

Gold Award: U.S.-169 Reconstruction, Allen County, Kan.

• Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons*

• Owner: Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT)

• Engineer: George Butler Associates

Urban Arterials & Collectors

Silver Award: Homestead Lane & 207th Street Improvements, Edgerton, Kan.

• Contractor: Miles Excavating Inc.*

• Owner: City of Edgerton

• Engineer: Affinis Corp.

Gold Award: South Ellis Road Reconstruction, Sioux Falls, S.D.

• Contractor: T&R Contracting Inc.*

• Owner: City of Sioux Falls

• Engineer: KLJ

Overlays (Highways)

Gold Award: Interstate 8 CRCP Overlays, Imperial County, Calif.

• Contractor: Security Paving Company Inc.*

• Owner/Engineer: Caltrans, District 11

Overlays (Streets & Roads)

Gold Award: Eastside Parkway, Gas City, Ind.

• Contractor: E&B Paving Inc.*

• Owner: Gas City, Ind.

• Engineer: Municipal Civil Corporation

RCC (Industrial)

Gold Award: Swift Trucking Terminal, Laredo, Texas

• Contractor: Andale Construction Inc.*

• Owner: Swift Transport

• Engineer: Terracon

RCC (Special Application)

Gold Award: East Holt Street Reconstruction, Mexico, Mo.

• Contractor: Andale Construction Inc.*

• Owner: City of Mexico, Missouri

• Engineer: Bartlett and West

