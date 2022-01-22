With these additions, ACT Construction Equipment now has five locations to serve all of North Carolina and a sixth location in Roanoke, Va.

Doosan Infracore North America is partnering with ACT Construction Equipment to add new locations in the Raleigh and Asheville, N.C., markets.

With these additions, ACT Construction Equipment now has five locations to serve all of North Carolina and a sixth location in Roanoke, Va.

The two new locations join the company's existing stores in Charlotte, Wilmington and Winston-Salem, N.C.

According to Shannon Lloyd, marketing manager of ACT Construction Equipment, the Raleigh-Durham and Asheville areas were the logical next moves for the company.

ACT Construction Equipment has carried Doosan heavy construction equipment since late 2018 and has a growing footprint in the construction industry. The new locations in the Asheville and Raleigh-Durham markets will provide machine sales, rental, parts and service. The stores will offer the full lineup of Doosan equipment: articulated dump trucks; crawler, wheel and mini excavators; log loaders; material handlers; and wheel loaders.

Lloyd said that beyond the traditional construction market, there are numerous business opportunities with customers in a variety of industries, including mining, demolition, recycling, solid waste and utilities.

"We're encouraged by the success and continued growth of ACT Construction Equipment in the southeast," said Adam Howard, regional director, Doosan Infracore North America. "There's a lot of opportunity in these markets to grow the Doosan brand and we're confident that ACT Construction Equipment will provide exceptional sales, service and parts to our customers."

Since its inception as Vesco Material Handling and Equipment Inc., ACT Construction Equipment has been offering experience-based solutions for the construction equipment, forestry and material handling equipment industries. The company serves customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

The new Asheville dealership is located at 103 Westside Drive, Asheville, NC 28806

The new Clayton dealership is located at 31 Sadisco Road, Clayton, NC 27520

For more information, visit na.DoosanEquipment.com.

