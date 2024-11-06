ADM implements Digital Grain Elevator's FOB Ag Logistics Platform at U.S. grain origination locations, offering digital tools for streamlined transportation management. The technology enhances dispatching, tracking, invoicing, and transparency in grain delivery processes, reflecting ADM's commitment to innovation and technology-driven growth strategies in the agriculture sector.

ADM logo

ADM, a global leader in innovative solutions from nature, has announced that it has implemented Digital Grain Elevator's FOB Ag Logistics Platform at a significant number of U.S. grain origination locations, with the rollout expected to continue across the company's North America footprint.

The digital technology offers an all-in-one mobile tool to simplify and streamline the grain transportation and delivery process, including:

Digital dispatch, powering the ability of producers and carriers to quickly and easily request and dispatch trucks as needed.

Real-time visibility of in-progress delivery information — including location, status updates and ETA — for producers and carriers.

Easy-to-use digital invoicing and ticketing, eliminating cumbersome manual paperwork.

"The successful implementation of this technology across a broad part of our North American footprint is already helping us work with our partners — including our producer customers, commercial grain shippers, carriers and owner-operators — to simplify and streamline the work we do together," said Alicia Ralston, ADM's vice president of Digital Transformation.

"Today, we're seeing the benefits of more efficient dispatching and deliveries, faster payments thanks to automatic invoicing, and more. We're continuing to expand our use of this exciting technology, and we strongly encourage producers and haulers alike to reach out to us so we can tell them more about it.

"Innovation is a pillar of ADM's growth strategy, and we're continuing to expand our technology ecosystem to meet customer needs," Ralston added.

"Just a short time ago, we announced our new Gradable joint venture, a key enabler of our regenerative agriculture program and our success in meeting customer demand for more sustainably sourced products. We're adding to our capabilities with the expanding rollout of Digital Grain Elevator, which will help us at a time of increasing customer needs for enhanced traceability of supply chains. And there's more to come. We're excited about the many ways we're building out our suite of technologies to meet our partners' needs and help the entire value chain work together more efficiently and effectively for years to come."

"This partnership with ADM is a significant step forward for the future of Ag transportation," said Aaron Secrest, CEO of Digital Grain Elevator Inc. "By simplifying dispatch, tracking shipments, digital ticket integration and automated invoicing, we're creating a more streamlined and transparent experience for everyone involved."

ADM has currently implemented the FOB Ag Logistics Platform in its eastern grain regions including Decatur/E. Central Ill.; Mendota, Ill.; Evansville, Ind.; Frankfort/Central Ind.; Toledo, Ohio; Windsor, ON; and Memphis, Tenn., and is continuing a steady expansion across its North American origination footprint.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories