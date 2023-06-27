List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    ADOT, Ames Earn America's Transportation Awards Honors

    Tue June 27, 2023 - West Edition #14
    Arizona Department of Transportation


    ADOT used a bid-alternative method for design, which allowed Ames to determine economical and supportive foundation systems for each of the bridge’s three piers; developed design standards and specifications for a micro-pile foundation system using high-strength, small-diameter steel rods. (Arizona Department of Transportation photo) The 2023 America’s Transportation Awards recognized the Arizona Department of Transportation and Ames Construction for its work on the U.S. 60 Pinto Creek Bridge, which was recently awarded the Best Use of Technology and Innovation, Medium Project, for the Western region. (Arizona Department of Transportation photo) As part of the project, Ames built a temporary access road to the canyon floor for heavy equipment, including a 400-ton crane that placed girders atop the bridge’s three piers, the tallest of which is 138 ft. (Arizona Department of Transportation photo) The $25.3 million project built the new bridge next to the one it replaced, with traffic continuing to use the old bridge until the new bridge opened. (Arizona Department of Transportation photo) To create retaining wall structures up to 30 ft. high, ADOT engineers developed design standards and specifications for a micro-pile foundation system using high-strength, small-diameter steel rods. (Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

    An Arizona Department of Transportation project that replaced the U.S. 60 Pinto Creek Bridge between the East Valley and Globe has received a regional honor.

    The 2023 America's Transportation Awards named the venture Best Use of Technology and Innovation, Medium Project, for the Western region. The competition is sponsored by AASHTO, as well as AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

    "We're grateful to see the Pinto Creek Bridge replacement honored among projects throughout the West, but we're even prouder of what this improvement has accomplished for those who rely on this critical route for passenger and commercial traffic," said Greg Byres, ADOT state engineer and deputy director of transportation. "ADOT engineers and the contractor used innovative design and construction approaches to create a safer and more reliable US 60 for decades to come."

    Completed in 2022, the $25.3 million project built the new bridge next to the one it replaced, with traffic continuing to use the old bridge until the new bridge opened.

    Among other innovative approaches used:

    • ADOT used a bid-alternative method for design, which allowed the contractor to determine economical and supportive foundation systems for each of the bridge's three piers while taking into account the mountainous terrain;
    • To create retaining wall structures up to 30 ft. high, ADOT engineers developed design standards and specifications for a micro-pile foundation system using high-strength, small-diameter steel rods;
    • A temporary access road was built to the floor of the steep canyon to provide access for heavy equipment, including a 400-ton crane that placed girders atop the piers, the tallest of which is 138 ft.; and
    • ADOT partnered with Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix to temporarily remove and then return hedgehog cactuses unique to the project site.

    "U.S. 60 is a critical route for passenger vehicles and commercial traffic, including heavy loads from mines in the area," said ADOT Southeast District Engineer Bill Harmon. "By completing this new bridge at Pinto Creek, we're making sure the highway will remain reliable and safe for decades to come."




