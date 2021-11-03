List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

ADOT Signs Developer for I-17 Improvement Project

Wed November 03, 2021 - West Edition #23
AZDOT


The Arizona Department of Transportation has signed an agreement with the developer team that will design, build, operate and maintain the Interstate 17 Improvement Project from Anthem Way to Sunset Point.

The total project cost is $445,940,000, which includes the construction cost by the developer team, along with ADOT's cost to administer the project.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2022 and is expected to take approximately three years. Now that the contract is signed, work can begin on this highly anticipated project that will include 15 mi. of widening from Anthem Way to Black Canyon City and eight miles of flex lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point.

The developer team is Kiewit-Fann Joint Venture. Key members of the team include Kiewit Infrastructure West Co.; Fann Contracting Inc.; Kiewit Engineering Group Inc.; DBI Services LLC; CONSOR Engineers LLC dba Apex Design; T.Y. Lin International; Lee Engineering; Terracon Consultants Inc.; Wheat Design Group, Inc.; Y2K Engineering; and Pinyon Environmental Inc.

The KFJV developer team was selected over two other finalists after an extensive review by ADOT with oversight from representatives from the Federal Highway Administration and the Maricopa Association of Governments. All three developer team finalists were encouraged to use innovation and develop alternative concepts to reduce project time and impacts to the traveling public and community while construction is underway.

Interstate 17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point is a major stretch of highway that sees more than one million travelers every year.

Once complete, the I-17 Improvement Project will help alleviate congestion and improve safety and traffic flow north of the metro-Phoenix region. This project will improve 23 mi. of I-17, including 15 mi. of roadway widening, two bridge replacements, one bridge deck replacement, 10 bridge widenings and the installation of an 8-mi. flex lane system.




Today's top stories

Golden State Bridge Inc. Delivers Unique Reconstruction Project

DCR, Construction Equipment Guide Announce New Strategic Partnership

Ritchie Bros., SmartEquip Team to Make Equipment Parts Procurement Easier

Officials Celebrate 'Topping Out' Ceremony at SLC Airport

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Welcomes Stan Park as President

Boeing Begins Building Aircraft Repair Complex at Jacksonville, Fla., Airport

Road & Bridge Department Improves County in Texas

Jonas Construction Software Announces Procore Partnership



 

Read more about...

ARIZONA Arizona DOT Infrastructure Roadwork






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo