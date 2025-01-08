ADVANCE introduces the Challenger front discharge mixer at World of Concrete 2025, boasting compact size with high performance. Ideal for urban sites, it features innovative traction control, Cummins engine, and automated wash system. The Challenger offers maneuverability, fuel efficiency, and improved operational capabilities for concrete delivery in challenging environments.

Photo courtesy of ADVANCE The Challenger introduces a shorter wheelbase of 186 in. and a turning radius of 31.5 ft., making it an ideal choice for urban job sites and confined spaces where the larger models might face challenges.

ADVANCE, an industry leader in concrete delivery solutions, announced the upcoming debut of its new Challenger front discharge mixer at World of Concrete 2025.

Offering contractors and ready mix producers a compact and maneuverable solution without compromising on performance, the Challenger will be unveiled Jan. 21-23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth #C5176.

"The Challenger offers a perfect balance between capacity and maneuverability," said David Grabner, general manager of ADVANCE. "Its reduced footprint doesn't just mean easier navigation — it translates to improved fuel efficiency and reduced road and street damage, and a significantly quieter operational platform.

"For contractors working in developing areas, residential zones or congested urban environments, the Challenger represents the future of concrete delivery: compact, efficient and powerfully capable."

Building on the legacy of the Commander and Charger series, the Challenger introduces a shorter wheelbase of 186 in. and a turning radius of 31.5 ft., making it the ideal choice for urban job sites and confined spaces where the larger models might face challenges. Additionally, the vehicle's dimensions — 150 in. in height, 101 in. in width and 367 in. in length — enable easier navigation through tight city streets and congested construction sites while maintaining stability and performance.

The Challenger's innovative 6x2 rear engine configuration features a sophisticated three-axle system that supports a robust 50,000-lb. GVWR. The combination of a Dana D2200W front axle, Dana S23-172 drive axle and Hendrickson HLM tag axle provides optimal weight distribution and stability. Enhanced features provide a unique traction control solution while providing excellent maneuverability in challenging conditions, according to the manufacturer.

Despite its more compact footprint, the Challenger produces 325 hp due to its Cummins B6.7 engine, paired with an Allison 3000 RDS 6-speed automatic transmission. The mixer's 6-cu.-yd. federal bridge capacity enables it to handle substantial loads despite its more compact footprint.

Operational efficiency remains at the forefront with an automated wash system to simplify maintenance, while the trainer-friendly configuration makes it an excellent choice for fleet expansion. The standard 125-gal. pressurized water tank (with a non-pressurized option available) and 50-gal. fuel tank support extended operation without frequent refills. Safety features include a Wabco 4-channel ABS system, and available options such as an air flip hopper and hydraulic folding chutes add versatility.

"We're thrilled to showcase the Challenger at World of Concrete 2025," said Grabner. "At ADVANCE, we are committed to developing solutions that help our customers work more efficiently in challenging environments. World of Concrete attendees will be the first to learn how this innovative mixer can transform their operations."

For more information, visit www.terex.com/advance.

