The solar PV project will be built on a 700-acre site will add 140 MWDC to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ Houston Zone.

Advanced Power has selected Bechtel to complete the engineering, procurement and construction of the Cutlass Solar Project in Fort Bend, Texas. The solar PV project will add 140 MWDC to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas' Houston Zone, enough to power approximately 15,000 homes with zero-carbon electricity.

"The Cutlass Solar Project represents the next chapter for our organization as we continue to work to advance a sustainable energy future," said Tom Spang, chief executive officer of Advanced Power. "We are proud to have Bechtel on this journey and to build off existing solar expertise."

The project will be built on a 700-acre site and will employ more than 200 people at its peak. Once the solar farm begins commercial operations, currently scheduled for 2022, it will save 300,000 metrics tons of CO2 emissions.

"Working in support of Advanced Power, millions of homes are now powered by low-carbon alternatives," said Kelvin Sims, general manager of Bechtel Infrastructure Americas. "We are delighted to continue this partnership to build renewable solutions for communities and to meet the energy transition targets of our country."

Bechtel Enterprises partnered with Advanced Power to develop the project. "We are pleased to continue and expand our longstanding development partnership with Advanced Power into renewable energy as we continue to transform and grow our business in clean energy," said Keith Hennessey, president of Bechtel Enterprises.

Cutlass Solar is the fourth project and first renewable energy facility that Bechtel will deliver for Advanced Power. The team is currently constructing the South Field Energy Facility in Ohio and previously completed the Cricket Valley Energy Center and the Carroll County Energy Facility using natural gas, a lower-carbon source of energy to help transition away from coal.

Advanced Power and Bechtel are committed to low-carbon energy as part of the worldwide mission to reduce emissions.

About Advanced Power AG

Advanced Power is a privately-owned company established in 2000 to develop renewable and low-carbon electric generating projects in Europe and North America. In addition to the Cutlass Solar project, Advanced Power has more than 8,000 MW in development, construction or operation and, in recent years, has raised more than $5 billion in support of its projects. Majority-owned by its senior management and board, Advanced Power has offices in Boston and London, and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. For more information, visit https://advancedpower.ch/

About Bechtel

Bechtel is an engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Since 1898, the company has helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources and vital services.

Bechtel serves the energy; infrastructure; nuclear, security and environmental; and mining and metals markets. For more information, visit www.bechtel.com.

