List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    AECON Installs 50-Ton Girders for New Washington Bridge

    AECON is making progress on the I-90-SR 18 Interchange Improvements project in Washington, installing 50-ton girders for a new bridge over Raging River. The upgrades aim to alleviate congestion and improve traffic flow in response to growing demand in Snoqualmie Valley. Wildlife enhancements and fish barrier removal are also incorporated.

    Wed July 24, 2024 - West Edition #15
    CEG


    Construction crews from AECON utilized two hydraulic cranes to install four girders, each weighing more than 51 tons, more than 50 ft. above the Raging River for the new SR 18 bridge.
    Photo courtesy of WSDOT
    Construction crews from AECON utilized two hydraulic cranes to install four girders, each weighing more than 51 tons, more than 50 ft. above the Raging River for the new SR 18 bridge.
    Construction crews from AECON utilized two hydraulic cranes to install four girders, each weighing more than 51 tons, more than 50 ft. above the Raging River for the new SR 18 bridge.   (Photo courtesy of WSDOT) When complete, this second Raging River bridge will carry two lanes of westbound SR 18, while the existing bridge will carry two eastbound lanes.   (Photo courtesy of WSDOT) Overall, the project consists of widening of SR-18 to four lanes from the interchange to Deep Creek; design and construction of a four-lane bridge over Deep Creek and a two-lane bridge over Raging River.   (Photo courtesy of WSDOT) To improve traffic flow, WSDOT is building a diverging diamond interchange and adding two lanes on SR 18 between the interchange and Deep Creek.   (Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

    Construction crews from design-builder AECON are progressing on the Washington Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) nearly $200 million I-90 — SR 18 Interchange Improvements project.

    Photo courtesy of WSDOT

    As part of the overall project, the construction of a new bridge along SR 18 near Snoqualmie is a major part of the upgrades. Recently, crews installed four girders more than 50 ft. above the Raging River. The new bridge will span the entirety of the Raging River valley. Each girder section weighs more than 51 tons, which were lifted into place with two large hydraulic cranes.

    When complete, this second Raging River bridge will carry two lanes of westbound SR 18, while the existing bridge will carry two eastbound lanes. The project already has seen the construction of a new four-lane bridge over Lake Creek and crews are building another four-lane bridge over Deep Creek just east of the existing roadway.

    Growth in Snoqualmie Valley has made the I-90/SR 18 interchange one of the busiest in the state, causing backups during peak times and busy travel weekends. To improve traffic flow, WSDOT has handed out contracts for numerous upgrades that include:

    • Design and construction of a four-lane diverging diamond interchange;
    • Widening of SR 18 to four lanes from the interchange to Deep Creek;
    • Design and construction of a four-lane bridge over Deep Creek and a two-lane bridge over Raging River.

    "The diverging diamond interchange will improve the flow of traffic by reducing the number of traffic signals and offering more free turns for drivers entering and exiting the interstate," AECON said in a statement. "Growth in Snoqualmie Valley has resulted in the current I-90/SR 18 interchange being one of the busiest in Washington State."

    Photo courtesy of WSDOT

    The first stage of construction began in April 2023. Contractor crews cleared trees in the project area to begin work on the new interchange and highway widening.

    To create enough space on SR 18 for a safe work zone, WSDOT and its contractor reduced lanes to one lane in each direction and shifted traffic to the east side of the roadway. In August 2023, crews shifted traffic to west side of the newly constructed Lake Creek bridge.

    A variety of construction activities are taking place throughout the project area. Some of this work includes:

    • Building the new two-lane bridge over Raging River on SR 18, which will carry westbound traffic next to the current bridge;
    • Building the new four-lane bridge over Deep Creek on the east side of the roadway;
    • Finishing touches on new four-lane bridge over Lake Creek;
    • Grading area for two new SR 18 between Deep Creek and I-90;
    • Grading and preparing areas for new on- and off-ramps between I-90 and SR 18 at the new interchange;
    • Building a new drainage system at the interchange;
    • Ongoing maintenance and roadway repairs as needed;
    • Removal of the old weigh station near the westbound I-90 on-ramp (completed).
    Removing Fish Barriers, Enhancing Wildlife

    As part of this project, WSDOT will remove six fish passage barriers in the area. Crews also will install two new fish-passable crossings at Deep Creek and Lake Creek. These new stream crossings will restore access to 13 mi. of stream habitat that is essential for populations of salmon, steelhead and other aquatic species. The new bridges built for highway widening also will allow wildlife to pass safely beneath roadway instead of over it.

    In the Deep Creek watershed, this project will open access to 11.2 mi. of stream habitat, including approximately .75 acres of spawning area and 2.34 acres of rearing habitat. These fish are important resource for Tribes through their treaty rights with Washington and also as forage for endangered Orca in Puget Sound.

    About Project

    Growth in Snoqualmie Valley has made the I-90/SR 18 interchange one of the busiest in the state, causing backups during peak times and busy travel weekends. To improve traffic flow, WSDOT is building a diverging diamond interchange and adding two lanes on SR 18 between the interchange and Deep Creek.




    Today's top stories

    Teichert Tackles Tough Job Through Teamwork

    Haul Track Helps Customers Get More From Their Rokbak Truck

    New York City Installs Porous Pavement Along Brooklyn Streets to Combat Flooding

    Sundt Overhauls I-20 Interchange in West Texas

    John Deere Rolls Out E-Drive Production Class Loader Offerings With 744, 824 X-Tier Models

    Liebherr Acquires Land in Mississippi for New Logistics Site

    Jenny Products Offers 60-Gallon Air Compressor

    Idaho Transportation Department Celebrates Its 50th Birthday



     

    Read more about...

    Aecon Diverging Diamond Interchange Infrastructure PACIFIC NORTHWEST Project Experiences Roadwork Washington Washington State Department of Transportation







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA