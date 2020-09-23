--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

AED Embarks on 10-Day 'Driving for Dealers' Tour

Wed September 23, 2020 - West Edition #20
AED



Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) embarked on a 10-day multi-city bus tour to visit equipment dealers across the Midwest, Great Plains, Rocky Mountains and the West. Stops also included two in Illinois and one in St. Louis. The purpose of the tour is to highlight the critical need for federal infrastructure legislation.

"A new, long-term, sustainable federal infrastructure bill is critical to moving our nation forward," stated AED President & CEO Brian P. McGuire. "Infrastructure jobs will go a long way toward economic recovery as we hopefully begin to move past the pandemic."

AED leadership is meeting with key equipment dealers across eight states. "We want to hear first-hand the impact an infrastructure bill will have on our members," said AED Executive Vice President Robert Henderson. "We will use the data and anecdotes we collect to demonstrate this critical need to the U.S Congress as they consider legislation to replace the Fast Act, which expires on September 30."

Concurrently, AED is engaged in an unprecedented grassroots outreach campaign to U.S. Senators. To date, 75 percent of AED members have generated more than 800 letters to their U.S. Senators.


 

Read more about...

AED (Associated Equipment Distributors) Business News Economy Infrastructure legislation