Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

AED Foundation's Latest Research Report Looks at 'Building Diversity into the Equipment Distribution Industry'

Thu June 17, 2021 - National Edition
AED Foundation


The AED Foundation's latest commissioned research report, Building Diversity into the Equipment Distribution Industry, provides industry stakeholders with key recommendations to recruit and retain a diverse workforce.

The report looks at the challenges that minority groups face while working within the equipment distribution industry, recommends solutions for recruiting more minorities into the workforce, and examines how the industry can create more opportunities for minority-owned distributors.

The Foundation provided recommendations based on the report's findings to promote more diverse workplaces across the equipment industry. Some of these recommendations included implementing mentorship programs and annual diversity training as a requirement for employees. Creating a diverse environment can help ensure employees from all backgrounds feel welcome and respected within the workplace.

Diversity also plays a crucial role in the industry's goals to reduce the workforce shortage. This report reinforces the need to expand the workforce development efforts of The AED Foundation and other like-minded organizations to create a more diverse and robust pipeline of qualified workers.

AEDF's Executive Vice President and COO, Jason Blake, said, "AEDF is proud to provide this report focused on diversity to industry members. Promoting and implementing diverse practices within dealerships is key to gaining satisfied, lasting employees while reducing the workforce shortage in the process."

Those interested in the full report can find a pdf version here.

For more information, contact The AED Foundation's Associate Director of Development and Workforce, Marty McCormack, at mmccormack@aednet.org.




Today's top stories

Filling the Labor Pool — Post-Pandemic, Construction Industry Wants Workers to Jump in

Reed & Reed Leads Twin Bridges in Vermont to Mid-Summer Completion

Granite Construction, Mahaffey Drilling Fix Railroad Issue in Encintas

Texas Women in Construction — Sherry McGee: HOLT CAT

OSHA COVID Safety Rules Give Workplace Flexibility to Transportation Construction Firms

Spanning the Potomac: Three-Quarter-Billion-Dollar Bridge Replacement Under Way

Reconstruction Begins On Century-Old Border Crossing Span Over St. John River

Doosan, Trimble Announce Factory-Installed Machine Control Solution for Crawler Excavators



 

Read more about...

AED (Associated Equipment Distributors) Business News The AED Foundation






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo