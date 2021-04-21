Equipmentdown-arrow
AED Leaders Embark on 'Driving for Dealers 2.0' — The Sequel

Wed April 21, 2021 - National Edition
AED


The Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) executive team embarked on a nine-day multi-city motor coach tour on April 21 to visit equipment dealers across the midwest and south central regions to underscore the need for a robust federal infrastructure bill.

"Driving for Dealers 2.0" will pass through Indiana, Kentucky, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi and Ohio covering approximately 2,800 mi. before returning to AED's headquarters on April 30, 2021.

"A new, long-term, sustainable federal infrastructure bill is critical to moving our nation forward," stated AED President and CEO Brian P. McGuire. "Infrastructure jobs will go a long way toward economic recovery as we begin to move past the pandemic. We know our members are looking to elected leaders in Washington to break the logjam and finally produce the bill America needs to ‘Build Back Better'."

AED leadership is meeting with equipment dealers across six states.

"We want to hear first-hand the impact an infrastructure bill will have on our members," said AED Executive Vice President and COO Robert Henderson. "We will use the data and anecdotes we collect to demonstrate this critical need to the U.S Congress as they consider bi-partisan infrastructure legislation promoted by the Biden Administration."

"Driving for Dealers 2.0" builds on last September's very successful 10-day, nine-city, 2,600-mi. road trip across the midwest, Great Plains, Rocky Mountains and West, where AED leaders met with more than 30 members one-on-one and in small groups. All meetings required social distancing practices, masks and sanitation measures to ensure everyone's safety, as will be the case on this trip.

Last year's trip also included a stop in Las Vegas, where the AED executive team met with key staff at the Mirage Hotel & Casino to go over plans to conduct the 2021 Summit and CONDEX safely. Summit is taking place on May 24 to 26, and registration has exceeded expectations.

For more information on AED's Driving for Dealers tour, visit AED's social media outlets, and search the hashtag #aeddrivingfordealers, for daily messaging, interviews with members, and media coverage.




