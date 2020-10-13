As part of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) steadfast commitment to building on the momentum of a sustainable future, AEM has announced the establishment of a Sustainability Council comprised of leaders from member companies.

The council will help advance member companies' efforts in addressing issues of sustainability and to provide a framework for the adoption of best practices and innovation.

"Our members are committed to supporting a sustainable world by serving as a catalyst for conversation and innovation in the manufacturing industry," said Curt Blades, senior vice president of Ag Services at AEM.

"The Sustainability Council will work to spark ideas for establishing sustainability priorities for the equipment manufacturing industry and provide a framework that supports best practices for a more viable world."

"AEM and our member companies recognize that social and environmental challenges are complex and require transformation at all levels of an organization. Our industry is committed to supporting a sustainable world by serving as a catalyst for conversation and innovation in the equipment manufacturing industry. By transcending traditional norms, we are working to spark ideas for setting sustainability priorities for the equipment manufacturing industry and providing a framework that supports best practices for a more viable world," AEM said.

For all of its 125-year history, AEM has worked to address societal and safety issues on behalf of the industry. This includes:

Health and well-being of the industry Leading the effort on equipment safety through safety materials programs, enabling the development of worldwide standards on topics related to seat belts, Roll Over Protective Structures (ROPS), cab filtration and many others.

Economic growth and security: The equipment manufacturing industry pays 35 percent above the national average for all manufacturing sector jobs. This demonstrates the commitment the industry has to ensuring employees are appropriately valued by receiving a fair and living wage.

Industry innovation and infrastructure: Equipment manufacturers are uniquely familiar with integrating innovative technologies into operations and working to modernize infrastructure, whether it includes using precision agriculture techniques to ensure an efficient harvest for farmers or deploying smart technology to ensure sustainably, efficient methods when building the nation's roads, rails, highways, bridges, ports and more.

"We recognize our industry's connection to the natural environment and are dedicated to minimizing our operational impact. We understand that our future as an industry depends on the responsible use of natural resources and we acknowledge the real impacts of climate change and its effect on our members, their customers and their communities today. We believe it is our responsibility to address these impacts directly as we work to help our members fully align with the United Nation's Sustainability Development Goals to support a more sustainable future for all," AEM said.

Sustainability Goal Priorities

AEM has identified seven of the UN's 17 Sustainability Goals, to be priorities for the Association and its member companies. The Sustainable Development Goals are all interconnected and considered to be the blueprint to achieve a better future by addressing global challenges.

For additional information about the council and AEM's sustainability efforts, visit http://www. aem.org/sustainability.