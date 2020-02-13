AEM to Host Annual Product Safety & Compliance and Liability Seminars

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers is hosting its annual Product Safety & Compliance Seminar followed by the Product Liability Seminar from April 27-30.

Taking place in Itasca, Ill., the returning seminar is designed to offer product safety and compliance professionals in attendance up-to-date information and valuable insights on equipment manufacturing industry standards, regulations and best practices. In addition, one track of 10 sessions focuses on technical manual development, standards, challenges and latest best practices, plus two four-and-a-half-hour bonus workshops.

Once the Product Safety and Compliance Seminar concludes, attendees will have the opportunity to stay for the Product Liability Seminar on April 30. Not only a great networking opportunity, the Product Liability Seminar also offers impactful insights into factors that impact the existence and ultimate scope of a claim, steps along this process to minimize the risks of litigation, preparation, deposition and much more.

"Both seminars present leading-edge information, proven processes and ample networking opportunities, along with updated industry practices for risk assessment," said AEM Technical and Safety Services Manager Nathan Burton. "We are thrilled for our attendees to be able to experience such a robust learning environment."

Those attending both seminars can expect:

30 in-depth, concurrent seminars

2 half-day workshops

Uniquely valuable perspectives on the latest in standards, regulations and best practices

Fun and fulfilling networking

To read more about the seminars or to register, visit https://www.aem.org/events/conferences-and-seminars/product-safety-compliance-product-liability/