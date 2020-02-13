AEM to Host Annual Product Safety & Compliance and Liability Seminars

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Submit a Classified Listing Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

AEM to Host Annual Product Safety & Compliance and Liability Seminars

Thu February 13, 2020 - National Edition
AEM



The Association of Equipment Manufacturers is hosting its annual Product Safety & Compliance Seminar followed by the Product Liability Seminar from April 27-30.

Taking place in Itasca, Ill., the returning seminar is designed to offer product safety and compliance professionals in attendance up-to-date information and valuable insights on equipment manufacturing industry standards, regulations and best practices. In addition, one track of 10 sessions focuses on technical manual development, standards, challenges and latest best practices, plus two four-and-a-half-hour bonus workshops.

Once the Product Safety and Compliance Seminar concludes, attendees will have the opportunity to stay for the Product Liability Seminar on April 30. Not only a great networking opportunity, the Product Liability Seminar also offers impactful insights into factors that impact the existence and ultimate scope of a claim, steps along this process to minimize the risks of litigation, preparation, deposition and much more.

"Both seminars present leading-edge information, proven processes and ample networking opportunities, along with updated industry practices for risk assessment," said AEM Technical and Safety Services Manager Nathan Burton. "We are thrilled for our attendees to be able to experience such a robust learning environment."

Those attending both seminars can expect:

  • 30 in-depth, concurrent seminars
  • 2 half-day workshops
  • Uniquely valuable perspectives on the latest in standards, regulations and best practices
  • Fun and fulfilling networking

To read more about the seminars or to register, visit https://www.aem.org/events/conferences-and-seminars/product-safety-compliance-product-liability/



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

AEM Association of Equipment Manufacturers Education Health and Safety safety