Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search


    Aetna Bridge Co. Works On Conn.'s Gold Star Memorial Bridge Rehabilitation

    Aetna Bridge Co. is leading the rehabilitation of Conn.'s Gold Star Memorial Bridge, the largest in the state. The $80M project includes steel repairs, beam end coating, deck membrane replacement and new asphalt surfacing. Phases A & B are complete, with the southbound span expected to be done by end of 2025. The company's extensive equipment inventory supports the project.

    October 2, 2025 - Northeast Edition #21

    Ken Liebeskind -CEG Correspondent


    Aetna Bridge Co. of Warwick, R.I., is the lead contractor on the Gold Star Memorial Bridge rehabilitation project.
    CTDOT photo
    Aetna Bridge Co. of Warwick, R.I., is the lead contractor on the Gold Star Memorial Bridge rehabilitation project.
    Aetna Bridge Co. of Warwick, R.I., is the lead contractor on the Gold Star Memorial Bridge rehabilitation project.   (CTDOT photo) Work is complete on the northbound span and crews are currently working on the southbound span, which is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.   (CTDOT photo) The total cost for the rehabilitation work on both the northbound and southbound bridges is approximately $80 million.   (CTDOT photo) Construction began in February 2025 and is expected to be complete by February 2026. Bridge strengthening began in March 2025 and is scheduled for completion by November 2025.   (CTDOT photo) The Gold Star Memorial Bridge is the largest bridge in Connecticut, with separate northbound and southbound structures connecting New London and Groton over the Thames River.   (CTDOT photo)

    Aetna Bridge Co. of Warwick, R.I., the lead contractor on the Gold Star Memorial Bridge rehabilitation project, has completed work on the northbound span and is currently working on the southbound span, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

    The Gold Star Memorial Bridge is the largest bridge in Connecticut, with separate northbound and southbound structures connecting New London and Groton over the Thames River. Carrying more than 100,000 vehicles daily, the bridge is a critical transportation link for both commercial and recreational traffic, playing a key role in the movement of people and goods throughout the region.

    CTDOT photo

    "The Gold Star Memorial Bridge Phase 1A project consists of four phases (A, B, C and D) of steel repairs on the approach truss spans," according to Aetna Bridge Co. "Phases A and B are priority repairs on each side of the truss that must be completed prior to the start of Phases C and D.

    In total, there are 373 steel repair locations, including:

    • 168 gusset plate repairs (node locations);

    • 96 diagonal chord repairs;

    • 88 vertical chord repairs; and

    • 21 stringer plate repairs.

    The scope of work also includes the installation, management and removal of working platforms and erection rigging; containment, blasting, painting and touch-up of steel repair locations; modifications to interfering drainage systems and installation of a temporary system; and traffic management on both the Gold Star Memorial Bridge and adjacent surface roads.

    "The southbound structure project includes structure Class S repairs, abrasive blast cleaning and coating of beam ends, steel repairs, localized paint removal, bearing replacements, bolt replacements, weld repairs and joint replacements," according to engineering firm, GM2. "Improvements also included removing and replacing the existing deck membrane and roadway asphalt surfacing."

    The total cost for the rehabilitation work on both the northbound and southbound bridges is approximately $80 million. A portion of the funding is provided through a grant from the federal Bridge Investment Program, with the remainder covered by 90 percent federal funds and 10 percent state funds.

    Construction began in February 2025 and is expected to be complete by February 2026. Bridge strengthening began in March 2025 and is scheduled for completion by November 2025.

    Aetna Bridge Co. is using equipment from its extensive inventory to support the project.

    "Our warehouse facility is stocked with bridge repair materials and equipment including structural steel beams and tubing, timber cribbing, shielding materials, traffic control equipment, forklifts, Bid-Well concrete finishing machines, aerial lifts, light towers, generators and compressors," according to the company. CEG




    Today's top stories

    Williams Brothers Completes I-10 Project

    DOT&PF Awards Contract for Kenai Spur Highway Work

    Gilead Sciences Begins On New California Manufacturing Hub

    HEI Civil Raises More Than $220,000 for Local Heroes at Charity Golf Tournament

    Rasmussen Supplies Rokbak Trucks For Utah Project

    Perini Subsidiary Lands $41.9M Contract at Glen Canyon

    Mitigating Risk With Prefab Tech

    NYSDOT Makes Progress On Viaduct Project



     

    Read more about...

    Bridges Connecticut Connecticut Department of Transportation construction Infrastructure







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147