Aetna Bridge Co. is leading the rehabilitation of Conn.'s Gold Star Memorial Bridge, the largest in the state. The $80M project includes steel repairs, beam end coating, deck membrane replacement and new asphalt surfacing. Phases A & B are complete, with the southbound span expected to be done by end of 2025. The company's extensive equipment inventory supports the project.

CTDOT photo Aetna Bridge Co. of Warwick, R.I., is the lead contractor on the Gold Star Memorial Bridge rehabilitation project.

Aetna Bridge Co. of Warwick, R.I., the lead contractor on the Gold Star Memorial Bridge rehabilitation project, has completed work on the northbound span and is currently working on the southbound span, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The Gold Star Memorial Bridge is the largest bridge in Connecticut, with separate northbound and southbound structures connecting New London and Groton over the Thames River. Carrying more than 100,000 vehicles daily, the bridge is a critical transportation link for both commercial and recreational traffic, playing a key role in the movement of people and goods throughout the region.

CTDOT photo

"The Gold Star Memorial Bridge Phase 1A project consists of four phases (A, B, C and D) of steel repairs on the approach truss spans," according to Aetna Bridge Co. "Phases A and B are priority repairs on each side of the truss that must be completed prior to the start of Phases C and D.

In total, there are 373 steel repair locations, including:

• 168 gusset plate repairs (node locations);

• 96 diagonal chord repairs;

• 88 vertical chord repairs; and

• 21 stringer plate repairs.

The scope of work also includes the installation, management and removal of working platforms and erection rigging; containment, blasting, painting and touch-up of steel repair locations; modifications to interfering drainage systems and installation of a temporary system; and traffic management on both the Gold Star Memorial Bridge and adjacent surface roads.

"The southbound structure project includes structure Class S repairs, abrasive blast cleaning and coating of beam ends, steel repairs, localized paint removal, bearing replacements, bolt replacements, weld repairs and joint replacements," according to engineering firm, GM2. "Improvements also included removing and replacing the existing deck membrane and roadway asphalt surfacing."

The total cost for the rehabilitation work on both the northbound and southbound bridges is approximately $80 million. A portion of the funding is provided through a grant from the federal Bridge Investment Program, with the remainder covered by 90 percent federal funds and 10 percent state funds.

Construction began in February 2025 and is expected to be complete by February 2026. Bridge strengthening began in March 2025 and is scheduled for completion by November 2025.

Aetna Bridge Co. is using equipment from its extensive inventory to support the project.

"Our warehouse facility is stocked with bridge repair materials and equipment including structural steel beams and tubing, timber cribbing, shielding materials, traffic control equipment, forklifts, Bid-Well concrete finishing machines, aerial lifts, light towers, generators and compressors," according to the company. CEG

