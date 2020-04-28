AFD Chooses XL's 110 HDE Trailer to Make Big Delivery

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

AFD Chooses XL's 110 HDE Trailer to Make Big Delivery

Tue April 28, 2020 - National Edition #9
XL Specialized Trailers


Recently, using an XL 110 HDE, the Advanced Freight Dynamics team loaded a Slug Catcher, which was 42 ft. long, nearly 9 ft. wide and more than 13 ft. tall, weighing in at a robust 90,000 lbs.
Recently, using an XL 110 HDE, the Advanced Freight Dynamics team loaded a Slug Catcher, which was 42 ft. long, nearly 9 ft. wide and more than 13 ft. tall, weighing in at a robust 90,000 lbs.

Advanced Freight Dynamics LLC (AFD) of Spring, Texas, specializes in OS/OW shipments nationwide within the oil and gas, wind and energy markets. AFD needs a trailer that is versatile and durable, which is why it goes with XL.

Four of the company's five trailers are less than two years old, while the oldest trailer in the fleet is a 1997 XL 35-ton trailer. Recently, using an XL 110 HDE, the team loaded a Slug Catcher, which was 42 ft. long, nearly 9 ft. wide and more than 13 ft. tall, weighing in at a robust 90,000 lbs. This was another routine job for AFD, despite it taking a few days to load before successfully making the 500-mi. journey to west Texas.

"This load was for a new customer, who we are excited to begin working with," said Steven Lyons, owner of AFD. "They were really impressed with our equipment and how well the XL 110 HDE supported the load during transportation. We have featured XL's in our lineup for many years and we love the versatility and how great they look with the specialty loads we haul."

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Trailers XL Specialized