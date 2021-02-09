Our Main Office
AGC of California (AGC) welcomed more than 300 attendees at its virtual Installation & Awards Gala on Jan. 28, 2021. The black-tie event kicked off a great start to 2021 with hundreds gathering safely behind their screens and celebrating momentous successes in a challenging year.
"Throughout 2020, our member companies gave us a lot to celebrate and be grateful for. As an industry, it is only right that we pause and reflect on the important work construction does every day. COVID-19 has had major impacts, but the resiliency of our state shined, and it started with construction," said Peter Tateishi, CEO of AGC. "Congratulations to each of our award winners."
At the virtual Gala, AGC also hosted an "Oscar-style" awards celebration, recognizing excellence in the industry with the prestigious Construction Education Friend Award, Safety Professional of the Year Award, Achievement Awards and Constructor Awards.
In addition to celebrating award winners, AGC commemorated the fortitude and dedication of its 2020 officer corp and board of directors. Due to the extraordinary events of 2020, AGC's nominating committee recommended, and the membership voted, to extend the terms of theofficers who were willing to serve through 2021, including:
"It was an honor to serve as president during AGC's Centennial year and again in 2021. We moved mountains and our members showcased some of those successes the best," said Mike Blach, president of AGC. "I am humbled to have the opportunity to support AGC and our members after an unprecedented year when California's construction industry showcased its resilience. I am excited to capitalize on our accomplishments with more opportunities to build and strengthen our state."
Since the early 1900s, AGC members have laid the foundation for how people live, work and play. Over the last century, these trailblazing organizations from across the state have banded together to create one unified voice, fighting for the betterment of the industry. They have rolled up their sleeves and created opportunities to build and strengthen the state of California by building groundbreaking projects, shaping policy, improving industry relationships and developing our workforce.