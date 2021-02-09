The Chase Center in San Francisco earned the Builder Over $200 Million Constructor Award. The JV of Mortenson and Clark took home the honors.

AGC of California (AGC) welcomed more than 300 attendees at its virtual Installation & Awards Gala on Jan. 28, 2021. The black-tie event kicked off a great start to 2021 with hundreds gathering safely behind their screens and celebrating momentous successes in a challenging year.

"Throughout 2020, our member companies gave us a lot to celebrate and be grateful for. As an industry, it is only right that we pause and reflect on the important work construction does every day. COVID-19 has had major impacts, but the resiliency of our state shined, and it started with construction," said Peter Tateishi, CEO of AGC. "Congratulations to each of our award winners."

At the virtual Gala, AGC also hosted an "Oscar-style" awards celebration, recognizing excellence in the industry with the prestigious Construction Education Friend Award, Safety Professional of the Year Award, Achievement Awards and Constructor Awards.

2021 Award Winners

Construction Education Friend Award: John E. Harriel Jr., Morrow Meadows

John E. Harriel Jr., Morrow Meadows Safety Professional of the Year Award Winner: Art Mendoza, Nova Group Inc.

Art Mendoza, Nova Group Inc. Associate Achievement Award Winner: Phil George

Phil George S.I.R. Achievement Award Winner: Dan Langford, Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters

Dan Langford, Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters Contractor Achievement Award Winner: George Bradshaw, Underground Construction Co. Inc.

George Bradshaw, Underground Construction Co. Inc. Specialty Under $10 Million Constructor Award: Granite Construction for the Union Pacific Railroad W. Colton Transfer Table.

Granite Construction for the Union Pacific Railroad W. Colton Transfer Table. Builder Under $40 Million Constructor Award: Otto Construction for the Greer Elementary School.

Otto Construction for the Greer Elementary School. Heavy Civil Under $35 Million Constructor Award: Granite Construction for the Sacramento International Airport Runway 16R-34L Rehabilitation.

Granite Construction for the Sacramento International Airport Runway 16R-34L Rehabilitation. Specialty Over $10 Million Constructor Award: ACCO Engineered Systems for the Great Park Ice & Sports Complex.

ACCO Engineered Systems for the Great Park Ice & Sports Complex. Builder $40-200 Million Constructor Award: Hensel Phelps for the San Ysidro Land Port of Entry Phase-2.

Hensel Phelps for the San Ysidro Land Port of Entry Phase-2. Heavy Civil $35-100 Million Constructor Award: Teichert Construction for the Colfax 1-80 Truck Climbing Lane.

Teichert Construction for the Colfax 1-80 Truck Climbing Lane. Builder Over $200 Million Constructor Award: Mortenson | Clark, A Joint Venture for the Chase Center Development.

Mortenson | Clark, A Joint Venture for the Chase Center Development. Heavy Civil Over $100 Million Constructor Award: Flatiron West Inc. for the Route 210 Roadway Rehabilitation.

Flatiron West Inc. for the Route 210 Roadway Rehabilitation. Excellence in Partnering Constructor Award: Teichert Construction for the Colfax 1-80 Truck Climbing Lane.

In addition to celebrating award winners, AGC commemorated the fortitude and dedication of its 2020 officer corp and board of directors. Due to the extraordinary events of 2020, AGC's nominating committee recommended, and the membership voted, to extend the terms of theofficers who were willing to serve through 2021, including:

Mike Blach, president: Blach Construction

Dina Kimble, president-elect: Royal Electric Co.

Brad Jeanneret, vice president, building division: Hensel Phelps

Pat Kelly, vice president, highway & transportation division: Granite Construction Inc.

Jim Blois, vice president, utility & infrastructure division: Blois Construction Inc.

Greg Timmerman, vice president, specialty contractors: ISEC Inc.

Steve Rule, treasurer: Turner Construction Co.

"It was an honor to serve as president during AGC's Centennial year and again in 2021. We moved mountains and our members showcased some of those successes the best," said Mike Blach, president of AGC. "I am humbled to have the opportunity to support AGC and our members after an unprecedented year when California's construction industry showcased its resilience. I am excited to capitalize on our accomplishments with more opportunities to build and strengthen our state."

Since the early 1900s, AGC members have laid the foundation for how people live, work and play. Over the last century, these trailblazing organizations from across the state have banded together to create one unified voice, fighting for the betterment of the industry. They have rolled up their sleeves and created opportunities to build and strengthen the state of California by building groundbreaking projects, shaping policy, improving industry relationships and developing our workforce.

