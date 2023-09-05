Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced a record-amount $142 billion to upgrade roads and bridges, as well as a major expansion of the highway network to meet the demands of a growing population and economy. (San Antonio Express-News photo)

Texas recently went big when it made a significant investment to upgrade roads and bridges, as well as a major expansion of the highway network to meet the demands of a growing population and red-hot economy.

On Aug. 17, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced that Gov. Greg Abbott has provided the Texas Transportation Commission with a historic, record $142 billion to invest in a variety of transportation projects in the Lone Star State.

AGC of Texas President Stacey Bryant commended the effort of everyone who made this possible.

"The Associated General Contractors of Texas, on behalf of the heavy highway industry, applauds Governor Greg Abbott, Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, the members of the Texas Transportation Commission, Texas Senate Transportation Chair Robert Nichols, House Transportation Committee Chair Terry Canales and all involved in this historic investment in Texas' infrastructure for their leadership and steadfast dedication to building a safer and more connected Texas for all Texans in all corners of our state," said Bryant. "The industry is ready to execute on this historic investment. To aid in these efforts, AGC of Texas launched two new workforce development efforts in partnership with AGC of America, TxDOT and TXAPA to educate and connect applicants on the vast array of available and rewarding opportunities in the heavy highway industry."

The record investment includes the unanimous adoption of the $100 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan with TxDOT for transportation projects to enhance safety, improve congestion and connectivity and preserve Texas roadways.

The investment represents a $25 billion increase in total investment from the previous year.

"Thanks to our booming economy, Texas has achieved a major milestone in our transportation infrastructure with this record $142 billion investment that will strengthen our roadways and build a next-generation transportation network," said Abbott. "Through this record transportation investment project, the state of Texas will further improve roadway congestion and safety to meet the growing needs of Texans in our large metros, rural communities, and everywhere in between. This plan will not only connect Texans from every corner of our state, it will also bolster our economic growth and ensure Texans and businesses continue to thrive for generations to come."

Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. stressed the need for the additional funding.

"This historic investment in our transportation system is critically important to help meet the needs of our fast-growing state. Thanks to the leadership of Governor Abbott and our Texas Legislature, Texas continues to see growth in the transportation investments needed to support a world-class transportation system focused on safety and congestion relief."

Many of the projects in this plan are roadway segments identified on Texas' 100 Most Congested Roadway list. Texas Clear Lanes congestion-relief projects will see an increase in funding, supporting $66.7 billion total investment for completed, under-construction, and planned non-tolled projects since 2015. Funding for rural projects also increased to $19.2 billion, a major jump from $2.2 billion in the 2016 UTP.

Austin Projects

Project highlights from the Austin District include:

$4.5 billion for the I-35 Capital Express Central project, running from U.S. Hwy. 290 East to SH 71 and Ben White Boulevard;

$383.6 million dedicated to U.S. Hwy. 281 to "improve mobility and enhance safety" between U.S. Hwy. 290 and the Comal County line;

$105.2 million to remove signals and construct overpasses along SH 71 at Tucker Hill Lane and Pope Bend Road;

$43.9 million to remove signals and create an overpass on SH 71 at FM 1209;

$81.8 million to both widen and realign FM 812 from U.S. Hwy. 183 to SH 21;

$80 million to add grade-separated intersection improvements at U.S. Hwy. 281 and SH 71;

$31.2 million to extend frontage roads along SH 71, running from Riverside Drive to U.S. Hwy. 183

$32 million for "intelligent transportation systems" along I-35;

$164.5 million to widen RM 620 South and create a six-lane divided highway;

$61.3 million to widen U.S. Hwy. 79 from I-35 to east of FM 1460.

El Paso Projects

$83 million for I-10 Segment 2 Downtown widening between Executive Center Boulevard and SL 478 (Copia Street), complementing $304.9 million previously dedicated to IH 10;

$90 million for FM 2185 extension between Looney Spur Road and Junction with FM 3541 in addition to $10 million of existing funding;

$110 million for I-10 widening between FM 1905 (Antonio Street) and SH 20 (Mesa Street);

$12 million for I-10 frontage road construction between Executive Center Boulevard and Sunland Park Drive to add to $16.5 million of existing funding;

$51.2 million for U.S. 54 (Patriot Freeway) between Kenworthy Street and FM 2529 (McCombs Street);

$30 million for U.S. 62/180 (Montana Avenue) expressway and frontage roads between Global Reach Drive and FM 659 (Zaragoza Road) in addition to $101.6 million previously dedicated on this project;

$40 million for SH 178 (Artcraft Road) operational improvements and direct connectors at IH 10 in addition to $168.5 million previously dedicated to SH 178;

$14 million for U.S. 62 passing lanes between East El Paso/Hudspeth County Line and 2 mi. east of FM 2317 in addition to $9.27 million of existing funding.

Tyler Projects

$408 million for widening I-20 from the Smith County line to SH 31;

$268 million to improve mobility, access and safety at the I-20 and SH 31 Interchange in Gregg County;

$194 million for the widening and safety improvements on U.S. 175 from CR 3509 east to FM 347 in Cherokee County;

$190 million for the widening and safety improvements on FM 2493 (Old Jacksonville Highway) in Smith County.

Waco Projects

$101.5 million for Interstate 35 widening in Bell County that will become part of the future Interstate 14 east expansion;

$8.9 million for the Highway 281 expansion project in Coryell County, increasing the current two-lane roadway to four lanes divided;

$25 million for the final third segment of the ¾ Highway 281 relief route for the City of Hamilton;

$40.9 million for Highway 84 expansion and reconstruction to include new ramps, main lanes, frontage roads, interchanges and direct connectors;

$60 million to replace the existing Highway 6 "twin bridges" over Lake Waco.

In February, Gov. Abbott announced TxDOT's proposed 2024 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), estimated to be $15 billion more than the 2023 UTP. With the State of Texas providing a majority of the funding, the 2024 UTP includes a total investment of over $142 billion for all development and delivery projects, right of way acquisition, engineering, routine maintenance contracts, and UTP construction funding. The more than $10 billion of average annual investment programmed in the UTP over the next 10 years is expected to bring an estimated $18.8 billion per year in economic benefits, per the Texas A&M Transportation Institute's analysis. These benefits are a result of increased labor income and business output, as well as the addition of 70,500 direct and indirect jobs. CEG

