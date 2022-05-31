Associated General Contractors of California (AGC of California) and the AGC Construction Education Foundation (CEF) have announced the election of nine new members to the steering committee of its Emerging Leaders program.

AGC of California's Emerging Leaders program provides education and training, networking opportunities, business acumen and experience in all facets of construction work, including legislation and policy.

The Emerging Leaders Steering Committee serves as the statewide leadership group for the Emerging Leaders. The committee develops and implements strategic goals, events and other related action items for the program in line with the Emerging Leaders' mission and values as well as strategic input and direction from both the AGC State and CEF Boards of Directors.

"We welcome our newest Emerging Leaders Steering Committee members, who will help further AGC of California's goal to develop professionals who can lead the construction industry into the future," said Peter Tateishi, chief executive officer of AGC of California. "Our Emerging Leaders program serves AGC of California's and CEF's quintessential missions: to build California through awareness and education."

The newest members of AGC of California's Emerging Leaders Steering Committee are:

Melissa Bradway, project engineer, Rex Moore Group Inc.;

Chris Hodgkinson, superintendent, Nova Group Inc.;

Ashley Lasiter, project manager/estimator, Granite Construction Inc.;

Danny O'Malley, senior project engineer, Blach Construction;

Rodney Montgomery, superintendent, Alston Construction;

Ryan Ricard, senior project engineer, Caliagua Inc.;

Pranasha Shrestha, project manager, Clark Construction Group;

Vanessa Tilley, senior project engineer, McCarthy Building Cos. Inc.;

Bruce Wallace, project engineer, Hensel Phelps.

"The AGC Emerging Leaders Steering Committee is excited to work with this new group of nine committed individuals," said Steering Committee Chair Branden Laptalo, project superintendent of Hensel Phelps. "Each of the new members is an accomplished and motivated leader within their respective companies. They are eager to share their insight and success with their peers throughout AGC's network."

Emerging Leaders Steering Committee members serve staggered, two-year terms. The new members' terms began April 1, and they join the eight existing members for a total of 17. Sitting Steering Committee members chose new members as seats become available.

About Emerging Leaders

Ensuring the future of the construction industry requires a formidable team. AGC of California's Emerging Leaders program, funded by the AGC Construction Education Foundation (CEF) builds leaders who are enthusiastic about their careers and determined to build a better, brighter future for California. The program provides a convenient "one-stop shop" for accessing relevant industry trainings, certification programs and networks. Emerging Leaders also engage with their peers through leadership roles, junior advocacy, various charitable activities, and events.

About Associated General Contractors of California

Founded in 1920, the Associated General Contractors of California has been the premier organization of choice by experienced and next generation construction and contracting professionals. Through dedicated advocacy, education, career development and networking opportunities, AGC members receive top-tier access with state and local governments, while connecting with industry leaders through innovative programs and events. Visit www.agc-ca.org for more information.

About AGC Construction Education Foundation

The AGC Construction Education Foundation (CEF) is dedicated to inspiring, developing, and equippin California's current and future construction workforce. CEF provides resources, support, and training through innovative programs in order to attract, develop, and retain a strong, motivated, and skilled workforce. As a 501c3 non-profit benefit corporation, the CEF relies on donations to carry out our mission, and fund programs and services, while developing construction careers through awareness.

