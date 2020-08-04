--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
AGC of Minnesota Awards Seven Scholarships for 2020-21

Tue August 04, 2020 - Midwest Edition #16
AGC of Minnesota



Associated General Contractors of Minnesota has awarded seven scholarships totaling $13,500 for the 2020-2021 school year to Minnesota students pursuing degrees in the construction industry. The AGC of Minnesota Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides scholarship aid to students who have a career interest in construction, and to related organizations that support the Minnesota construction industry.

"Congratulations to these seven outstanding young men and women. Each of the scholarship recipients represents the very best of the future of the Minnesota construction industry," said Tim Worke, CEO. "I want to thank our dedicated members who generously support the AGC of Minnesota Foundation and its mission of providing financial support for students wanting to pursue a career in our industry."

The 2020 scholarship recipients are:

  • Brandi Rutten* — U of M Minneapolis, Civil Engineering
  • Olivia Januszewski — Minnesota State Moorhead, Construction Management
  • Matthew Henderson — Stanford University, Civil Engineering (Master's Degree)
  • Karli Schmitt — U of M Minneapolis, Construction Management
  • Adam Wardak — U of M Minneapolis, Construction Management
  • Gunnar Cowing — North Dakota State University, Civil Engineering
  • Brandon Sloniker — U of M Minneapolis, Construction Management

*Rutten was awarded the C.S. McCrossan Scholarship, given annually in honor of industry icon Charles McCrossan (1926-2017) and funded by a preferred memorial designation and matching funds from the McCrossan family.



