According to state and local economic development sources, Associated General Contractors of Texas plans to invest $2,958,723.00 to build out 9,825 sq. ft. of new space in Austin.

The company plans to occupy the new space at 300 Barton Springs Rd. in Austin, on or about Jan. 1, 2023.

According to the company website, The Texas Highway and Heavy Branch was originally founded in 1924, making it one of the oldest trade associations in the nation. In 1984, it merged with the Texas Heavy, Municipal and Utilities Branch, uniting Texas contractors into one of the largest, strongest, and most progressive chapters in the construction industry.

The chapter also holds charter from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA).

AGC of Texas concentrates member interests to promote growth markets statewide. The chapter advocates professional and ethical standards that support cost-effective, quality construction to stand for all AGC contractor and associate members. AGC of Texas prime objective is to cultivate harmonious relations with supervising public authorities. As such, AGC of Texas is highly regarded and respected by the Texas Legislature and awarding and regulatory agencies for its constructive involvement in the legislative process.

For more information, visit http://agctx.org.

