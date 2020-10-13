--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

AGCMO Wins Top Chapter for Diversity

Tue October 13, 2020 - Midwest Edition #21
AGCMO

AGCMO received top honors at AGC of America’s Diversity & Inclusion Excellence awards ceremony. (L-R) are Dirk Elsperman, Adam Doerr, Monica Bailey, Steve Lewis, Frank Wilson, Kim Waller, Rita Brown and Len Toenjes.
AGCMO received top honors at AGC of America’s Diversity & Inclusion Excellence awards ceremony. (L-R) are Dirk Elsperman, Adam Doerr, Monica Bailey, Steve Lewis, Frank Wilson, Kim Waller, Rita Brown and Len Toenjes.



At the AGC of America (AGCA) convention in Las Vegas in early March, AGC of Missouri (AGCMO) took top honors in Diversity & Inclusion, bringing home the Diversity & Inclusion Excellence Award for the chapter for the second consecutive year.

The D&I awards program is led by AGCA's Diversity and Inclusion Steering Committee. This award was created in 2017 to promote best practices, provide education and encourage members nationwide to open better industry opportunities for diverse individuals.

AGCMO received the 2020 Chapter Award for implementing several initiatives and expanding upon other initiatives already in place — all of which support diverse companies and workers in Missouri's construction industry. AGCMO has a dedicated executive who is a diversity and inclusion expert.

AGCMO also was recognized for its continued outreach into the Missouri minority-and woman-owned business community through support of several local organizations and initiatives.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

AGC AGC of Missouri Awards