AGCMO Wins Top Chapter for Diversity

AGCMO received top honors at AGC of America’s Diversity & Inclusion Excellence awards ceremony. (L-R) are Dirk Elsperman, Adam Doerr, Monica Bailey, Steve Lewis, Frank Wilson, Kim Waller, Rita Brown and Len Toenjes.

At the AGC of America (AGCA) convention in Las Vegas in early March, AGC of Missouri (AGCMO) took top honors in Diversity & Inclusion, bringing home the Diversity & Inclusion Excellence Award for the chapter for the second consecutive year.

The D&I awards program is led by AGCA's Diversity and Inclusion Steering Committee. This award was created in 2017 to promote best practices, provide education and encourage members nationwide to open better industry opportunities for diverse individuals.

AGCMO received the 2020 Chapter Award for implementing several initiatives and expanding upon other initiatives already in place — all of which support diverse companies and workers in Missouri's construction industry. AGCMO has a dedicated executive who is a diversity and inclusion expert.

AGCMO also was recognized for its continued outreach into the Missouri minority-and woman-owned business community through support of several local organizations and initiatives.