Cobb County Tractor's Bill Smith Earns Takeuchi's Top Dealer Salesperson Honors for 2021

Tue March 08, 2022 - National Edition
Takeuchi


Bill Smith (L) receives the 2021 dealer salesperson of the year award from Eric Wenzel, regional business manager of Takeuchi-US.
For an unprecedented fifth time, Takeuchi-US has recognized Bill Smith of Cobb County Tractor in Marietta, Ga., as its top-performing dealer salesperson in North America.

Smith took top honors for the year 2021 after ranking number one in retail sales for North America.

"Bill is the type of salesperson that dealers everywhere would be proud to have on staff," said John Vranches, Eastern division sales manager of Takeuchi-US. "His professional attitude and approach to customer satisfaction speak for themselves.

"Bill has been incredibly successful at his job for years, and he never lets up. Because he has a knack for helping customers find the best solution, he generates positive word of mouth that brings equipment buyers back to Cobb County Tractor again and again. All of us at Takeuchi congratulate Bill on yet another outstanding year, and we thank him for his sales efforts on our behalf."

Cobb County Tractor has served customers in Marietta and the surrounding metro Atlanta area since 1955. The dealer sells new and used equipment and provides parts, service and rentals.

"Receiving Takeuchi's Top Dealer Salesperson award for the fifth time is such an honor," said Smith. "I enjoy what I do for a living, and that's really what inspires me day after day. Helping people get their jobs done faster and easier is my passion, and I'm proud to put that passion to work for a great company like Cobb County Tractor and a quality manufacturer like Takeuchi. I sincerely thank everyone for their support, and I'm looking forward to another great year in 2022."

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.




